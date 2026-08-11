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HELB releases step-by-step guide for subsequent loan applications via USSD

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 08:22 - 11 August 2026
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Applicants are required to have a Safaricom line registered under the student’s name and a valid National ID card.
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The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released a step-by-step guide showing how continuing university and TVET students can apply for subsequent loans using the *642# USSD service.

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The move is aimed at making the application process easier and more accessible, especially for students who may not have access to smartphones or reliable internet connections.

In the guide, HELB states that students must first meet two key requirements before starting the application process.

Applicants are required to have a Safaricom line registered under the student’s name and a valid National ID card.

To begin the application, students are instructed to dial *642# using their Safaricom line and select Register.

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They must then enter their National ID Serial Number followed by their National ID Number. After registration, applicants are required to create a 4-digit PIN that will be used to access HELB services.

Once registration is complete, students should select Home and then Login before proceeding to Subsequent Application.

HELB offices

HELB says applicants must choose the appropriate product depending on their level of study:

  • Degree – Undergraduate Students

  • Diploma – TVET Students

The board further instructs students to confirm their institution details, accept the Terms and Conditions, and then select Request Loan.

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Applicants are also required to choose their preferred payment option before completing the process. HELB has provided two available options:

  • Mobile Money

  • Bank Account

To finalise the application, students must enter their 4-digit PIN and wait for a confirmation message from HELB.

The board emphasises that an application is only considered successfully submitted once the student receives “a confirmation pop-up message beginning with: ‘Bravo…’”.

HELB has advised students to keep this confirmation message for future reference, as it may be required for follow-up or verification purposes.

Applicants in HELB offices
Applicants in HELB offices
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In the notice, HELB also encouraged students who experience difficulties during the application process to seek assistance through official HELB customer care channels or visit the nearest HELB service centre.

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