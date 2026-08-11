Kenyans lining up for a job recruitment drive and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (inset)

Kenyans lining up for a job recruitment drive and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (inset)

Registrar of Political Parties announces mass jobs nationwide: positions and how to apply

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) announces hundreds of jobs across Kenya, issues notice on new party

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has announced short-term job opportunities for Kenyans seeking to work as county, constituency and call center monitors ahead of the upcoming political activities.

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ORPP in the notice said that the 365 vacancies comprise 55 County Monitor positions, 290 Constituency Monitor positions and 20 Call Centre Monitor positions.

Successful applicants are expected to monitor the pre-election, election and post-election activities of political parties.

According to the notice, the positions will be offered on short-term contract terms, with the County and Constituency Monitor roles tenable at the respective county and constituency levels, while Call Centre Monitors will serve at the headquarters level.

ORPP and IEBC officials at the Ol-kalou Constituency Parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County

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The ORPP, which is responsible for registering and regulating political parties and administering the Political Parties Fund, said the successful candidates will monitor political party activities and their compliance with the Constitution, the Political Parties Act and the Code of Conduct for Political Parties.

ORPP jobs and positions available

The largest number of vacancies is for Constituency Monitors, with the office seeking to recruit 290 people.

Another 55 positions are available for County Monitors, while 20 Call Centre Monitor positions have been advertised.

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The ORPP said it is seeking competent, capable and self-motivated individuals with the required expertise and experience to fill the positions.

An important requirement for applicants seeking the County and Constituency Monitor positions is that they must be residents of the county or constituency in which they seek to work.

Applicants will also be required to provide clearance from several institutions if selected.

These include the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Where applicable, candidates with foreign degrees will also be required to provide authentication and recognition of their qualifications by the Commission for University Education.

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How to apply for ORPP jobs

The ORPP has directed interested and qualified applicants to first visit its official website and access the detailed role profiles, including the specific qualifications and experience requirements for each position.

Applications are then required to be submitted through the ORPP Jobs e-recruitment portal.

The deadline for submitting applications is September 1, 2026, at 5pm.

“It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates, forged documents, or any false information during the recruitment process,” the notice reads in part.

The ORPP has also stated that it does not charge applicants any fee at any stage of its recruitment process, including during application, interviews or processing of offer letters.

The office said it is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the constitutional provisions on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya's diverse communities and equal employment opportunities for men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

“Therefore, women, youth, the marginalized and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification,” it adds.

Notice on proposed new political party

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Meanwhile, the ORPP has published a separate notice concerning the proposed registration of a new political party.

The Registrar of Political Parties is in the process of provisionally registering the Pragmatic Party of Kenya, also identified as Pragmatic, in accordance with Section 5(2)(a) of the Political Parties Act.

Registrar of Political Parties J.C. Lorionokou

The proposed party's colors are listed as gold, black, green and white, while its symbol is a calculator. Its slogan is “Suluhisho amilifu.”

The notice lists Angwen Alloyce Ochieng, Ndung'u Christine Wambui and Gona Arrhenius Kalama as the founder members of the proposed party.

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The ORPP said particulars concerning the proposed political party have been provided on its website.

Members of the public who wish to object to the proposed provisional registration have been given seven days from the date of publication of the notice to submit their objections.

The objections may be presented in writing or in person to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at Lion Place, Fourth Floor, off Waiyaki Way at Karuna Close, Nairobi.