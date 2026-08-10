Mkisii Ni Mkisii row emerges as Osoro Cyprian makes claims against Victor Nyaata

According to him, the event was allegedly organised by a newly registered company with a name designed to resemble the Mkisii Ni Mkisii brand.

What began as one of the most recognisable collaborations in Gusii digital entertainment now appears to be under strain, with Osoro Cyprian accusing former partner Victor Nyaata of actions that allegedly affected both the Mkisii Ni Mkisii brand and his professional opportunities.

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The two creatives have previously worked together on plays, comedy productions, live events, and cultural shows, becoming well-known faces in efforts to promote Gusii urban culture through entertainment.

Their collaboration was also associated with the popular Mkisii Ni Mkisii Fest, an event that has attracted audiences interested in contemporary Gusii music, comedy, and cultural expression.

Dispute linked to recent KICC show

In a series of social media posts, Osoro alleged that Mkisii Ni Mkisii did not organise a recent show held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

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According to him, the event was allegedly organised by a newly registered company with a name designed to resemble the Mkisii Ni Mkisii brand.

“Mkisii Ni Mkisii didn’t have any show last weekend. A new company, a name nicely curated to make you guys think it’s Mkisii Ni Mkisii, registered after I left for the US, co-owned by a Kikuyu lady and the other guy did the KICC show,” Osoro wrote.

He added that he was providing the information for context and not attempting to introduce tribal considerations into the matter.

Victor Nyaata and Osoro Cyprian

Claims over social media accounts

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Osoro further alleged that he no longer has access to the official Mkisii Ni Mkisii social media accounts, claiming the situation had affected him personally.

“Many of you may not be aware that I no longer have access to the Mkisii Ni Mkisii social media accounts. It’s been seven months of depression,” he stated.

He also alleged that false narratives had been circulated about him, including claims that he had abandoned his former creative partner and was connected to an online expose targeting him.

“Lies fabricated, ladies coached and voice notes being shared to sell an agenda that I abandoned the other guy,” he alleged.

These claims remain unverified, and no independent evidence has been provided publicly to support them.

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It’s not about the money - Osoro Cyprian

In a subsequent post, Osoro insisted that the dispute was not primarily about financial disagreements.

“For the record, it’s not about the money at this point. It’s about trying to stand on my feet seeing someone I called a brother kill a footprint I made through blood and sweat,” he wrote.

Osoro Cyprian

He went on to make further allegations of professional interference, claiming that his former collaborator allegedly attempted to prevent him from securing influencer and television opportunities.

“I will give an account of how major deals I got didn’t go well with the other guy,” Osoro alleged.

He also claimed that he had remained silent for months because protecting the public image of the brand was more important than discussing their internal disagreements publicly.

“We had a big brand to protect and face value mattered more than everything. Still does. That’s why I have been quiet all along,” he said.