4 months: NTSA deadline for motorists to collect printed logbooks nears

NTSA deadline for collection of printed logbooks nears, motorists risk disposal

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a public notice reminding motor vehicle owners to collect physical logbooks that have already been printed and are yet to be collected from its offices.

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The Authority in a notice dated August 10, 2026, said it will not store currently printed but uncollected logbooks for more than six months from the notice it issued earlier in June.

According to the notice, logbooks that remain uncollected after four months from now will be disposed of in accordance with NTSA's policy.

Motorists given tight deadline

NTSA has urged motor vehicle owners whose logbooks are still at its offices to collect them as soon as possible.

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“In reference to the Public Notice issued by the Authority on Thursday, 11th June 2026. It is 4 months to the deadline and we urge all motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences,” the Authority stated.

The Authority had earlier cautioned that clients will not be able to access services that require a copy of a logbook without attaching the current or original logbook to their applications.

All NTSA offices are open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm to provide clients with all the necessary support.

NTSA officials conduct checks on PSV matatus along Thika Road during a crackdown (Image: Files)

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Motor vehicle owners collecting their documents have been directed to carry their previous logbook and present an identification document at the collection center or NTSA office for verification. NTSA clarified that collection of logbooks is free.

"Collection of logbooks is free. Carry the previous logbook and present your identification document at the collection centre/NTSA office for verification purposes," the authority added.

The notice comes as NTSA continues with the rollout of a digital motor vehicle registration system, replacing the traditional physical logbooks.

Digital logbooks

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The e-logbook system officially came into effect on June 10, 2026, with newly processed motor vehicle registration transactions moving away from the paper-based Certificate of Registration.

The shift forms part of the government’s wider digitization program, which seeks to move more public services onto the e-Citizen platform.

According to NTSA, moving vehicle registration records online is expected to tackle some of the challenges associated with physical logbooks, including forgery, delays in transferring vehicle ownership and the need for motorists to make repeated trips to government offices.

The digital system is also intended to simplify the verification of vehicle ownership while strengthening the security, efficiency and accessibility of motor vehicle registration services.

How to download e-logbooks

Upon completion of the motor vehicle related transaction, follow the steps below to download the eLogbook:

· Login to your NTSA account using your eCitizen credentials

· On the homepage, check the list of your vehicles

· Upon completion of the motor vehicle registration related transaction click on VIEW

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