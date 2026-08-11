Graduates celebrating the completion of a course

Graduates celebrating the completion of a course

List of jobs and fully funded scholarships open at 5 Kenyan universities

University jobs and scholarships in Kenya 2026: vacancies, courses and how to apply

Several Kenyan universities have announced new employment and postgraduate scholarship opportunities, offering positions across administration, finance, security and academic departments as well as scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

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The opportunities have been announced through notices by the University of Kabianga, Kisii University, Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) and the University of Embu.

The announcements include jobs at the University of Kabianga and scholarships supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Higher Education Science and Technology (HEST) Phase II Project.

University of Kabianga announces 13 jobs

The University of Kabianga has invited applications for 13 positions across various departments.

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The University of Kabianga

The vacancies include an Assistant Public Relations Officer, Chief Internal Auditor, Internal Auditor, Senior Security Officer, Registrar, Research, Planning and Development, Senior Quality Surveyor, Deputy Finance Officer, Accountant I, Maintenance Officer (Buildings) and Assistant Farm Manager.

The university is also recruiting lecturers in the School of Education, Arts and Social Sciences.

Applicants are required to submit one copy of their application together with an updated curriculum vitae containing details including age, marital status, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, current post and salary, telephone contact, email address and names of referees.

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Copies of certificates and testimonials are also required, with the relevant reference number clearly indicated on both the application letter and envelope.

Applicants must additionally submit an electronic scanned copy of the application in PDF format, with all documents merged into one continuous file, through recruitment@kabianga.ac.ke.

Both the hard-copy and electronic applications should be received by 5pm on Tuesday, August 31, 2026.

The applications should be addressed to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration & Finance), University of Kabianga, P.O. Box 2030-20200, Kericho.

The university has directed applicants to its website for the detailed requirements for each position.

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Kisii University offers Master's scholarships

Kisii University has announced 10 Master's scholarships under the African Development Fund (ADF) support to the Higher Education Science and Technology (HEST) Phase II Project.

The scholarships cover Information Technology, Nursing, Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Two scholarships are available for Information Technology, while Nursing and Biomedical Sciences each have three opportunities. Medicine has two scholarships.

According to the university, the scholarship package will cover tuition fees and research costs for the duration of study.

Delegates attending a conference at Kisii University

The scholarships are open to Kenyans below the age of 30 who will also be engaged as Graduate Assistants.

Applicants must have obtained at least a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in a relevant degree from a recognised and accredited university.

The university states that successful candidates will be expected to transition to PhD studies upon completion of the Master's program and will be bonded under the applicable terms and conditions of Kisii University.

The studies will be undertaken at Kisii University for Information Technology and Biomedical Sciences, Chuka University for Nursing and Moi University for Medicine.

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Application forms are available through the Kisii University website, with applications required to reach the Vice Chancellor by 5pm on August 25, 2026.

TUM opens five STEM scholarships

The Technical University of Mombasa has announced five Master's scholarships under the AfDB-supported HEST Phase II Project.

The opportunities are available in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Building and Civil Engineering, Marine Engineering and Computer Science, with one scholarship allocated to each program.

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The scholarship package covers tuition fees and research costs for the duration of study.

The opportunities are open to Kenyans below 30 years who will also serve as Graduate Assistants.

Applicants must have attained at least a Second-Class Honours (Upper Division) degree in a relevant field from a recognised and accredited university.

Successful candidates are expected to transition to PhD studies after completing the Master's programme and will be bonded under the applicable terms and conditions of TUM.

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Applications must be submitted online through the TUM jobs portal, as email and hard-copy applications will not be accepted.

The deadline is August 18, 2026.

DeKUT announces Master's and PhD scholarships

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology has also invited applications for AfDB-supported HEST Phase II scholarships.

Participants of the DeKUT i2B Innovation Weekend held in July 2025

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The Master's opportunities cover Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Food Science and Technology, Industrial Biochemistry and Power Systems Engineering.

The university has listed opportunities for both Graduate Assistants and Technologists/Technicians in some of the Master's programs.

The notice also provides two PhD scholarships, covering Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Power Systems Engineering) and Civil and Environmental Engineering (Geotechnical Engineering).

Applicants can obtain the full advertisement, eligibility requirements and application forms from the DeKUT website or the offices of the Registrar (Academics Affairs and Research) and the Admissions Office.

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Applications should reach the Registrar by 5pm on August 25, 2026.

University of Embu announces STEM scholarships and Graduate Assistant positions

The University of Embu has announced Master's-level scholarships for Kenyan citizens aged 30 years and below under the HEST Phase II Project.

The scholarship opportunities are in MSc Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering), MSc Civil Engineering (Water and Environmental Engineering), MSc Civil Engineering (Transportation Engineering) and MSc ICT, with the latter requiring evidence of Artificial Intelligence application.

The University of Embu

It has also invited applications for Graduate Assistant positions in MSc Electrical and Electronics Engineering and MSc Mechanical Engineering, with three positions available in each program.

Unlike the scholarship positions, the notice states that successful applicants for these Graduate Assistant positions will be responsible for meeting the cost of their postgraduate studies.

Applications for the University of Embu opportunities should be submitted through its online recruitment portal by 5pm on August 25, 2026.

The advertised opportunities come days after other public universities advertised postgraduate scholarships under the AfDB-supported HEST Phase II Project.

Last week, announcements included scholarship opportunities at Garissa University, Tharaka University and Mboya University, among other institutions.