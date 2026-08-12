Young Fortune with President William Ruto at the Beyond 2030 event held at KICC

Young Fortune with President William Ruto at the Beyond 2030 event held at KICC

Who is Young Fortune? 12-year-old girl who wowed Ruto, guests at beyond 2030 event

12-year-old Young Fortune takes center stage at Beyond 2030 event, leaves President Ruto and other guests wowed

Young Fortune stole the spotlight at the launch of Kenya's Beyond 2030 national conversation at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) after delivering a confident speech that left President William Ruto and guests impressed.

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The 12-year-old took to the stage during the high-level event attended by the President, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, senior government officials, private-sector representatives, civil society, youth and other stakeholders as Kenya begins conversations on the country's development agenda beyond Vision 2030.

She began by introducing herself as a host of a children's program on Citizen TV and a gospel singer before turning to what she wanted the leaders in the room to hear.

"People of Kenya, your children are very, very talented," she told the gathering, arguing that Kenyan children have the passion and ability to develop their talents but require greater support.

Young Fortune speaks at Beyond 2030 event

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"They are very talented. They have the passion. They have everything that it takes. But there's one thing that they are lacking. It's that support that we need from the government."

Young Fortune's speech at Beyond 2030 event

She further called for every county to have a large center where children's talents could be nurtured and urged the government to give young people more opportunities to participate in national programs.

Fortune also raised concerns about climate change, calling for continued tree planting and better waste-disposal practices by industries.

"We look in the social media. Other countries, children are supported. They go outside their countries to share what they have. But in Kenya, we feel a bit of left out. And if that could happen, we would be so happy. In programs like this, let us be called," she added.

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"I would love us to take this chance to continue planting trees. Let the government make sure that industries are using the correct methods to, you know, dispose their waste."

Her delivery, confidence and command of the stage drew laughter, applause and admiration from the audience.

She later walked over to President Ruto and embraced him before she returned to her seat.

President Ruto embraces Young Fortune at Beyond 2030 event

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But the moment at KICC was not Fortune's first encounter with a national audience.

Real name Fortune Kangai, the rising artist first gained widespread attention in 2023, when, aged nine, she performed her song Yesu ni Bazu at the Kenya Music Festival State Gala in Nakuru.

Her energetic performance got President Ruto and other senior officials on their feet and dancing.

In a past interview with Citizen Digital, Fortune subsequently revealed that she had started singing at the age of three and composing her own songs by six.

The 12-year-old has since built a portfolio spanning music and television. She hosts the children's program Citizen Junior on Citizen TV and has continued releasing gospel and inspirational music.

Her catalogue includes Yesu ni Bazu, Dunda and collaborations with gospel singer Guardian Angel whose 7heaven Music label she is signed to.

Among their collaborations is the Funga Mdomo remix, which has since garnered more than 1.2 million views on YouTube.

Her YouTube channel had also surpassed 52,000 subscribers as of August 2026.

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