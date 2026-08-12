President William Ruto confers with Young Fortune, a school girl favorite during the launch of the National Conversation at KICC, Nairobi on 12th August 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto confers with Young Fortune, a school girl favorite during the launch of the National Conversation at KICC, Nairobi on 12th August 2026 (Image: Files)

Ruto's 4-year record leading to Vision 2060: The numbers shaping Kenya’s next chapter

President William Ruto has launched public consultations on Kenya’s development agenda beyond Vision 2030. As the country begins shaping the proposed Vision 2060 framework, these figures capture the main areas of delivery highlighted by his administration since 2022.

President William Ruto has opened the national conversation on Kenya’s development agenda beyond Vision 2030, bringing together representatives from across the country to help shape a long-term development charter.

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The process, launched at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Wednesday, August 12, is expected to produce a National Development Charter covering Kenya’s economic and social priorities beyond 2030.

The government says the process will involve counties, businesses, young people, professionals, academia, civil society and other groups.

The proposed framework is being discussed against the record of the current administration, which took office in September 2022.

Here are some of the key numbers associated with its first four years.

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Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga during a September 2025 meeting with Felix Koskei, Prof. Hiroyuki Hino of Duke University and Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o to deliberate on the Post-Vision 2030 (Image: Files)

61.8 million bags of maize

Agriculture remains one of the central areas of the administration's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Government figures put maize production at about 61.8 million bags, up from approximately 38 million bags, while sugar production has risen from about 485,000 tonnes to 845,000 tonnes.

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The Government Delivery Unit now reports an even higher maize output of more than 75 million bags in its latest scorecard, reflecting continued growth in the sector.

23 million plus SHA registrations

The transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA) has become one of the administration's largest national programmes.

The government's delivery figures now place SHA registration above 28.5 million Kenyans, alongside the recruitment and training of more than 107,000 Community Health Promoters.

More than 200,000 affordable homes

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Affordable housing is another major pillar of the administration's agenda.

More than 260,000 affordable housing units were under construction by 2025, according to the Government Delivery Unit, compared with 8,872 units in 2022.

The programme has also become a major source of construction employment.

The packed auditorium at the KICC, Nairobi - during the launch event headlined by President William Ruto (Image: Files)

1.6 million jobs

Employment has been another headline measure, with government figures placing jobs created through various programmes at more than 1.6 million.

The housing programme alone accounted for hundreds of thousands of construction-related opportunities, while digital employment programmes have also expanded.

Sh82 billion through the Hustler Fund

The Hustler Fund has provided credit to millions of Kenyans through digital lending products.

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The latest Government Delivery Unit figures put cumulative disbursements at more than Sh82 billion to over 26 million Kenyans, alongside the creation of digital credit profiles for beneficiaries.

23,000+ government services online

Kenya's digital government programme has expanded rapidly.

The Government Delivery Unit says more than 23,000 government services have been digitised, compared with 353 at the beginning of the administration.

Fibre-optic connectivity has also expanded to more than 30,000 kilometres.

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More than 21,000 kilometres of roads

Road construction and maintenance remain a major component of the administration's infrastructure programme, with more than 21,000 kilometres cited in its wider performance figures.

The government's more detailed delivery scorecard separately records more than 2,100 kilometres of new blacktop roads between 2022 and 2025, alongside maintenance of the wider national road network.

President William Ruto and ODm Party Leader Oburu Odinga confers during the launch of the National Conversation initiative at the KICC, Nairobi (Image: Files)

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More than 1.2 million electricity connections

The administration has also expanded electricity access, with more than 1.2 million additional household connections cited among its development achievements.

The latest government data puts total electricity connections at more than 10 million, compared with about 8.9 million in 2022.

76,000 teachers

Education has also featured prominently, with more than 76,000 teachers recruited through permanent and internship programmes and more than 23,000 classrooms constructed across the country.

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In a nutshell

These figures form part of the record Ruto's administration is taking into the next phase of national planning.

The proposed Vision 2060 now seeks to move that development agenda beyond individual government terms, with the National Development Charter expected to establish longer-term priorities for the country.

At KICC, the conversation was therefore not only about what Kenya has done since 2022.

It was also about where those investments should lead the country by 2060.

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