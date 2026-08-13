H.E. William Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the KDF at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, as he presided over the Recruits Cohort 01/25 Pass Out Parade (Image: KDF)

H.E. William Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the KDF at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, as he presided over the Recruits Cohort 01/25 Pass Out Parade (Image: KDF)

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How to join the KDF: The difference between GSO cadets, specialist officers and recruits

Dream of joining the Kenya Defence Forces? Applicants can enter as General Service Officer cadets, graduate cadets, specialist officers, general-duty recruits or tradesmen and women, with each category following a different training path and leading to a different military career.

A KDF recruitment notice can look confusing at first glance.

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There are GSO cadets, graduate cadets, specialist officers, general-duty recruits and tradesmen and women.

They all join the same Defence Forces, but they do not enter through the same door.

The difference largely comes down to what the KDF is recruiting a person to become.

An aerial shot of the parade at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, during the Recruits Cohort 01/25 Pass Out Parade (Image: Files)

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The officer route starts at the Academy

The General Service Officer (GSO) Cadet is the conventional officer-training pathway.

Successful candidates train at the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) in Lanet, Nakuru, where the programme combines military instruction, academics, leadership and character development.

Recent KDF recruitment information puts the regular GSO training period at about three years.

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Successful cadets graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Strategic Security Studies before moving to further specialised military training.

This is therefore not simply a job-training course.

The cadet is being prepared to become a military leader and commissioned officer.

The current programme has also evolved academically.

In 2025, the first GSO cohort graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Defence and Strategic Security Studies offered through the National Defence University-Kenya.

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Already have a degree? There is another officer pathway

The KDF also recruits Graduate GSO Cadets.

These are degree holders entering the officer cadre rather than beginning the full regular undergraduate pathway.

Recent KDF intakes have undergone about one year of foundational military training at KMA before proceeding to further specialised training.

The distinction is therefore simple:

A regular GSO cadet is completing the longer officer-development programme, while a graduate cadet arrives with an existing university qualification and follows a shorter military foundation course.

An undated image of Kenyan youths undergoing the selection process during a military recruitment drive (Image: Files)

Specialist officers bring a profession with them

The KDF also needs people who are already trained professionals.

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That is where Specialist Officers come in.

Recruitment has covered professions including doctors, lawyers, engineers, chaplains and other specialised fields, depending on the needs of the Defence Forces at a particular intake.

These candidates enter the military with an existing professional qualification and are then given military training relevant to service life.

Recent recruitment exercises have placed specialist-officer training at not more than nine months, although the precise programme can vary by intake and category.

Their military role is therefore different from that of a conventional GSO.

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A military doctor, for example, is recruited because the KDF needs both the person's professional expertise and their ability to operate within a military structure.

Then comes the general-duty recruit

The General Duty Recruit follows the route most people associate with conventional military recruitment.

Successful candidates report to the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret for basic military training.

The purpose is to take a civilian applicant through foundational soldiering before they join the service-member cadre.

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This pathway is different from the cadet route because the objective is not to train someone initially as a commissioned officer.

It prepares the recruit to serve within the wider service-member structure.

KDF recruits in basic training undergo the infamous log treatment during physical training (Image: Files)

Tradesmen and women fill technical roles

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The KDF also recruits tradesmen and women whose existing technical skills are needed by the military.

These include people with relevant certificates, diplomas and government trade qualifications in fields required during a particular recruitment cycle.

Recent KDF notices have specifically encouraged qualified technicians and artisans, including those trained through the National Youth Service, to apply.

They undergo military training, but their technical expertise remains central to the work they eventually perform.

Training does not stop after recruitment

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One misconception is that completing the initial course means training is over.

It is not.

KDF personnel continue through specialised courses and career development after joining their respective services and units.

Officer cadets, for example, undertake demanding field exercises covering navigation, survival, climbing, tactical abseiling, decision-making and leadership.

The recruitment category therefore determines where a person's military career begins, not everything they will eventually learn.

That is what makes the KDF recruitment system distinctive: the organisation is not looking for one type of person.