Elizabeth Wathuti: The Kenyan climate champion recognized in Business Daily's Top 40 Under 40
For nearly a decade, Elizabeth Wathuti has been proving that environmental conservation doesn't begin in conference rooms. It begins in communities.
Being named among Business Daily's Top 40 Under 40 Women 2026 is the latest milestone for the founder and CEO of Green Generation Initiative (GGI).
Her work has transformed tree planting from a simple conservation activity into a broader movement focused on climate resilience, environmental education and youth leadership.
Reacting to the recognition, Wathuti described it as a shared achievement.
"I am deeply honored to receive the Business Daily Top 40 Under 40 Women 2026 award. This recognition reflects years of dedication to environmental restoration and climate action through the work we do at the Green Generation Initiative.
It is also a reminder that lasting change is possible when people come together with purpose and commit to being part of the solution," she said.
Building a movement, not just an organisation
Wathuti founded Green Generation Initiative in 2016 with a mission to involve young people in protecting the environment through practical action.
Since then, the organisation has led thousands of tree-planting initiatives across Kenya while establishing school tree nurseries, environmental clubs and conservation programmes that encourage children and young people to become active stewards of nature.
Its work extends beyond planting trees, focusing on restoring degraded ecosystems, protecting water catchment areas and strengthening community-led environmental solutions.
Taking Kenya's climate story to the world
Wathuti's work has earned recognition far beyond Kenya.
She has represented the country at major global climate forums, including the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), where her address on climate justice attracted international attention.
Over the years, she has become one of Africa's leading advocates for stronger action on climate change, consistently calling for greater support for communities already experiencing the effects of drought, floods and environmental degradation.
Her efforts have earned several prestigious honours, including the UN Environment Programme's Young Champion of the Earth Award for Africa and Kenya's Order of the Grand Warrior (O.G.W.).
More than an award
The Business Daily Top 40 Under 40 Women list celebrates women making outstanding contributions in business, leadership, entrepreneurship and public service.
For Wathuti, the recognition also reflects the growing importance of environmental leadership in shaping Kenya's future.
Climate action is no longer confined to environmental circles. It increasingly influences agriculture, health, education, economic development and public policy - areas where Wathuti has become a respected voice through both grassroots action and international advocacy.
The work doesn't stop
Despite the latest recognition, Wathuti says the focus remains unchanged.
"Sharing this recognition with so many incredible women whose work is making a real difference in our communities every single day makes it even more meaningful.
Grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. This honour is one we share. The work continues."
It's a fitting reflection of a career built on collective action rather than individual acclaim.
Awards may recognise milestones.
For Elizabeth Wathuti, the mission has remained remarkably consistent: restoring landscapes, inspiring young people and ensuring that Kenya's voice continues to shape the global conversation on climate action.
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