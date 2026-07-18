Senior Counsel James orengo at a recent court session that involved securing release for a mother and her 7-month old baby (Image: Files)

Senior Counsel James orengo at a recent court session that involved securing release for a mother and her 7-month old baby (Image: Files)

LSK Court Boycott: Inside the standoff between lawyers and the Judiciary

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a nationwide boycott of court proceedings on July 22, describing it as a stand for judicial reforms rather than a protest against the courts themselves. But what pushed the country's advocates to take such an unusual step? Here's what's behind the boycott

While for most Kenyans, justice begins the moment a judge walks into court - for lawyers, it begins much earlier.

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It starts with filing documents, getting hearing dates, accessing court registries, obtaining rulings on time and trusting that every case will move through the system fairly and efficiently.

When those processes begin to break down, lawyers argue, justice itself starts to slow down.

That is the argument at the center of the Law Society of Kenya's decision to organize a nationwide boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday, July 22 - one of the strongest public statements the legal profession has made in recent years.

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama is the current and 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) (Image: files)

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Why is LSK boycotting the courts?

According to the Society, the boycott follows months of engagement with the Judiciary that have failed to resolve concerns repeatedly raised by advocates across the country.

Among the issues cited are delays in delivering judgments and rulings, case backlogs, registry inefficiencies, inconsistent case management, allegations of judicial corruption and misconduct, and what lawyers describe as inadequate mechanisms for handling complaints against judicial officers.

LSK says these challenges have steadily eroded confidence in the administration of justice and now require urgent institutional reforms.

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The Society insists the action is not an attack on judicial independence.

Instead, it argues that an independent Judiciary must also remain accountable, transparent and responsive to those who rely on it.

What happens during the boycott?

Contrary to what many people assume, the boycott does not amount to a complete shutdown of legal services.

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LSK has directed advocates to stay away from court hearings for the day, but they will continue filing pleadings, submitting documents within statutory timelines and taking necessary steps to protect clients whose cases involve urgent interim orders.

Matters scheduled for hearing are expected to be adjourned or given new dates where appropriate.

The Society has also announced a separate, indefinite targeted boycott of courts presided over by judges and judicial officers who have obtained orders preventing investigations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) into allegations of corruption or misconduct.

Dr. John Khaminwa is a legendary human rights activist and, as at 2026 - remains the oldest actively practicing lawyer in Kenya (Image: Files)

Is this all about lawyers?

Court delays affect far more than advocates.

They affect businesses waiting to resolve commercial disputes, families involved in succession cases, employees pursuing labour claims, accused persons awaiting trial and ordinary citizens seeking justice.

By taking the dispute into the public domain, LSK is signalling that the issues extend beyond the legal profession. The Society argues that a justice system burdened by delays, inefficiencies and unresolved integrity concerns ultimately affects public confidence in the rule of law itself.

Beyond the one-day protest

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Whether the boycott leads to immediate reforms remains to be seen.

What is already clear, however, is that the conversation has shifted beyond a single day of industrial action. It has become a broader debate about judicial accountability, the speed of justice and public confidence in Kenya's courts.

For litigants, the boycott may mean postponed hearings.