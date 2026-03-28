Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo alongside current Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama at the swearing in ceremony of the latter, March 27, 2026

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo alongside current Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama at the swearing in ceremony of the latter, March 27, 2026

Faith Odhiambo out, Kanjama in: New LSK President sworn in ahead of 2027 polls

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama was sworn in as the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya on March 27, succeeding Faith Odhiambo after two years at the helm.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has a new president.

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Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama was sworn in on March 27, 2026, at the society's Annual General Meeting held at Sisu Hotel in Machakos.

Current Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama takes the oath of office

Kanjama takes over from Faith Odhiambo, who presided over the session before handing over the instruments of the presidency.

The swearing-in also covered the incoming 2026–2028 council, with the LSK saying the transition represented a renewed commitment to upholding the rule of law, strengthening the legal profession, and advancing access to justice.

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Kanjama will be deputised by Nicholas Teresia Wavinya as Vice President.

Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama pictured with the 2026-2028 LSK council

Other council members include K'opere Tom Oduo, Eyase Vivienne Mugwari, Wanjohi Wambugu, Kathurima Hiram Kirimi, Mutua Faith Jappann, Omollo Hezekiah Aseso, and Oyoko Sharon Adhiambo.

Kanjama won the IEBC-conducted election on February 19, 2026, after securing 3,728 votes, defeating Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616, and outgoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes.

In a statement issued after the swearing-in ceremony, Kanjama said: "Today, I took oath as the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya; an honour I receive with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility. I am grateful to the members of our noble bar for the trust and confidence you have placed in me."

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Odhiambo's two years

Odhiambo served as the 51st LSK President, having been elected on March 1, 2024.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Her tenure was marked by her role at the forefront of defending the right of demonstrators to protest and picket peacefully without harassment from law enforcement, and in pushing for the release of protesters detained during the anti-finance bill protests.

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Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

She succeeded Eric Theuri, who served a two-year term beginning in March 2022.

"It has been an honour serving the Law Society of Kenya and the country," Odhiambo said after the handover. "I wish Senior Counsel and his team well in their tour of service."

LSK adopts official flag

The AGM also marked another first for LSK: the formal adoption of an official flag.

The flag of the Law Society of Kenya, adopted on 27th March 2026

The society said black on the flag represents bravery in defending the rule of law, a mandate LSK has carried since its formation in 1948 under the Law Society of Kenya Ordinance.

Admitted to the bar in 2003, Kanjama has built a practice spanning constitutional litigation, commercial law, tax, intellectual property, ICT law, arbitration, and mediation.

Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama

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He was conferred the rank of Senior Counsel in 2022.

He is the Managing Partner of Muma and Kanjama Advocates and previously chaired the LSK Nairobi Branch from 2016 to 2020.

The LSK has over 22,000 practising advocates in its membership.

By law, one must be a member to practise as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

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What lies ahead