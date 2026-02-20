Who is LSK new president Charles Kanjama - Education, lengthy legal career.

An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over two decades of practice, Kanjama brings a rare blend of legal, commercial, and governance expertise to the presidency.

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has been elected President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) following a closely contested election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garnering 3,728 votes, Kanjama emerged victorious ahead of Peter Wanyama, who secured 2,616 votes, while outgoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata finished third with 2,086 votes.

Kanjama now takes over the reins from Faith Odhiambo, inheriting a leadership mantle at a time when the legal profession is navigating significant institutional, regulatory, and socio-economic challenges.

His mandate will include safeguarding the independence of the Bar, championing advocates’ welfare, strengthening professional ethics, and steering the LSK’s engagement with government and the Judiciary on law reform and access to justice.

A decisive win in a competitive contest

Advertisement

Advertisement

The LSK presidential election is traditionally one of the most closely watched internal polls within Kenya’s professional circles, given the Society’s influence on legal practice and national discourse.

This year’s contest was no exception. Advocates from all regions turned out to vote, reflecting the importance attached to the Society’s leadership in shaping policy, defending constitutionalism, and representing the interests of legal practitioners.

Lawyers Charles Kanjama

Kanjama’s decisive lead signals broad confidence in his experience and vision.

While his rivals mounted strong campaigns, the final tally suggests that many advocates viewed his depth of institutional knowledge and long-standing involvement in LSK affairs as critical assets at this juncture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A seasoned advocate and senior counsel

An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over two decades of practice, Kanjama brings a rare blend of legal, commercial, and governance expertise to the presidency.

Beyond his designation as Senior Counsel, he is also a Certified Secretary and a Certified Public Accountant, credentials that speak to his multidisciplinary approach to law and leadership.

His professional qualifications extend further. Kanjama is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a Certified Mediator, reflecting a strong grounding in alternative dispute resolution at a time when decongesting courts and promoting efficient justice mechanisms remain national priorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leadership at the firm level

Kanjama serves as the Managing Partner of Muma and Kanjama Advocates, a full-service law firm with a diverse portfolio of individual and corporate clients.

His practice spans multiple sectors, exposing him to the practical realities facing advocates in litigation, corporate advisory, and regulatory compliance.

This hands-on experience at firm level has shaped his understanding of the pressures confronting practitioners, from rising operational costs and regulatory demands to the need for continuous professional development in a rapidly evolving legal environment.

Deep roots within the LSK

Perhaps Kanjama’s most defining attribute is his extensive service within the Law Society of Kenya itself.

Over the years, he has occupied numerous leadership roles and committee positions, giving him an intimate understanding of the Society’s structures and challenges.

He has served as Chairman of the Nairobi Legal Awards Trust from 2020 to 2025, having earlier been the inaugural Chair of the Nairobi Legal Awards Committee.

He also chaired the Joint Liaison Committee of the Business Registration Service between 2016 and 2023, a role that placed him at the intersection of legal practice and public administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within the LSK, Kanjama was the inaugural elected Chairman of the Nairobi Branch, serving two consecutive terms from 2016 to 2020.

Earlier, he had chaired the LSK Branch Chairs Caucus and served as a Council Member and Treasurer between 2012 and 2014.

His work as Convenor of the Committee on Legislation and Law Reform, particularly during the period of constitutional implementation, saw him actively involved in shaping practice notes, court liaison frameworks, and reform proposals.

Early career and professional formation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanjama’s career trajectory reflects both breadth and adaptability. He began his legal journey at TripleOKLaw (Ochieng’ Onyango Kibet & Ohaga Advocates), where he gained extensive litigation experience as a legal assistant and associate between 2001 and 2005.

Around the same period, he worked with LawAfrica Publishing Ltd as an editor and legal manager, contributing significantly to the East Africa Law Reports, an experience that sharpened his legal research and editorial skills.

Earlier still, he served as an IT trainer and computer programmer at Strathmore College, a background that partly explains his later interest in intellectual property and information technology law.

Areas of specialisation and the road ahead

Kanjama’s areas of specialisation include intellectual property and IT law, competition and taxation law, legal ethics, jurisprudence, alternative dispute resolution, and corporate governance within banking and insurance sectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This diversity positions him well to address the multifaceted issues facing the profession.

As he assumes office, expectations are high that his presidency will balance firm advocacy for the rule of law with pragmatic engagement on reform.

Taking over from Faith Odhiambo, Kanjama will be mandated with consolidating gains made by the outgoing administration while charting a steady, inclusive path forward for the Law Society of Kenya and the advocates it represents.

Advertisement