Advocate Dorothy Muoma's final days explained - From promising lawyer to health struggles

News of the death of Dorothy Muoma has triggered public attention to her life story, particularly after photos circulated online showing her in a distressed state.

According to information obtained by the news desk, her life outlines a journey marked by academic promise, professional achievement and years of health challenges.

Early Life and Education

Dorothy Nasimiyu Muoma was born on December 1, 1971, at Lang’ata Barracks to the late Lukas Muoma and the late Rose Muoma. She was the second-born in a family of ten children.

Dorothy Nasimiyu Muoma

She began her education at the Army Headquarters Preschool between 1975 and 1977.

In 1978, she joined St. Peter’s Cleavers Primary School before transferring to Khalsa Primary School in South C, where she studied from 1979 to 1982.

She later moved to Kenyatta University Primary School and completed her KCPE in 1985.

After performing well in her exams, she joined Moi Forces Academy, Lanet, for one term and later transferred to Moi Nairobi Girls Secondary School, where she sat her KCSE in 1989.

In 1991, Muoma travelled to India to pursue a Bachelor of Laws degree at Dr Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. She graduated in 1996 and proceeded to enroll for a Master of Laws at Baroda University.

Accident and Diagnosis

In January 1997, while still in India, Muoma was involved in an accident that left her with broken feet. She returned to Kenya for treatment and was unable to complete her LLM studies.

According to her eulogy, her recovery period marked a turning point. She was diagnosed with schizophrenia , a condition that required long-term medication and ongoing management.

Schizophrenia is a severe, chronic mental disorder affecting about 1% of the global population, typically developing in late adolescence or early twenties for men and early twenties to thirties for women.

Dorothy Nasimiyu Muoma

It is characterised by psychosis including hallucinations and delusions, disorganised thinking/behaviour, and reduced emotional expression and apathy.

Admission to the Bar and Legal Career

After recovering, Muoma resumed her legal training in 1999 by enrolling at the Kenya School of Law. She completed her studies and was sworn in as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 2003.

She worked in several law firms between 2003 and 2010. In 2010, she joined the Attorney General’s office under the NALEP programme and served as an Assistant Registrar in charge of the Kisumu office until 2014. She lost her job due to illness.

In 2016, she established her own firm, Lukas Muoma and Associates. However, her health struggles made it difficult for the firm to thrive.

Dorothy Nasimiyu Muoma

Years of Health Challenges

The eulogy describes years of recurring health complications, often linked to lapses in medication. These challenges led to multiple hospital admissions over time.

In January 2026, Muoma was admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital with severe sepsis in her left leg.

Although her condition appeared to improve, doctors noted that her haemoglobin levels remained low despite regular blood transfusions. She had a history of low haemoglobin.

Dorothy Nasimiyu Muoma

Her Final Hours

On February 3, while still admitted in the hospital, Muoma requested chips and medication prescribed for nausea.

She fell asleep before the food arrived. When she later woke up, she experienced severe nausea and began vomiting.

Doctors attempted to resuscitate her, but her condition deteriorated. She was declared unresponsive at 7:30 pm and pronounced dead at 8 pm.

Her passing has sparked conversations about mental health, chronic illness and the pressures professionals face.