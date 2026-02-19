Injury forces Kang’ata out of physical office for 30 Days

Governor Irungu Kang'ata will be away from physical office engagements for about a month after sustaining a heel tendon injury while attending a meeting in Nairobi, the Murang’a County Government has announced.

In a statement released by the county, the governor reportedly tripped during a Nutrition International meeting in Nairobi and injured his heel tendons.

The meeting had been organised by Nutrition International, a Canadian government-supported organisation that partners with Murang’a and other counties to implement key nutrition and public health programmes.

According to the statement, Kang’ata has undergone medical assessment and is currently receiving treatment.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata

Doctors have advised him to stay away from physical office duties for approximately one month to allow for full recovery.

During this period, the county government said official functions requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by Deputy Governor Stephen Munania.

In some cases, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Prof. Kiarie, will represent the county leadership in designated engagements.

However, the governor is expected to continue presiding over official meetings virtually starting Monday, ensuring continuity in county operations.

The county government expressed appreciation for the prayers and goodwill from residents and stakeholders, wishing Kang’ata a speedy recovery.

