Police deny knowledge of Sifuna-led rally as 'Linda Mwananchi' kicks off in Kakamega

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has refuted claims of receiving official notification for the 'Linda Mwananchi' rally in Kakamega, despite Senator Edwin Sifuna's insistence that legal protocols were followed.

Western Regional Police Commander, Issa Mohamud, has denied receiving any official notification for a political rally planned for today, Saturday, 21 February 2026, in Kakamega.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Mohamud stated that the police only became aware of the intended gathering at Amalemba Grounds through social media platforms.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud

The commander clarified that no organisers had visited his office to request security or formalise the event, stating that even though the police are prepared to provide security where necessary, they cannot coordinate for an event they have not been formally briefed on.

"There are allegations that tomorrow we'll have a rally led by Senator Sifuna and his team. That's what we got through the social media. We have not met somebody who's talking about that rally, nobody has come to my office requesting for any assistance," Mohamud told reporters.

Sifuna says police were notified, police say they were not

These remarks contrast with statements made by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

Sifuna maintained that his team followed all legal protocols, claiming he personally sent a notification letter to the Kakamega Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD).

He further alleged that he shared the document with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen via WhatsApp to ensure transparency.

Despite Sifuna’s claims of prior notification to the OCPD, the Regional Commander insisted yesterday that his office remains in the dark.

Allegations of armed groups

Western Regional Commander Issa Mohamud further alleged that the group intended to hold the rally without police involvement and raised alarms over claims of armed individuals travelling to the venue.

"We have every kind of information. We are even told people who are coming from as far as Nairobi are armed with rifles. That's what we have been told. That group who want to make a rally tomorrow, they are armed! They said they don't need the police. That's why nobody has talked to me," the Regional Commander stated.

The police boss warned that the authorities would not tolerate lawlessness or a breach of peace in the county.

"Ours is to maintain peace, that's it purely. Tutatumia nguvu yoyote kuhakikisha kuna amani. We will not accept lawlessness here," Mohamud added.

Heightened political tension

The standoff comes amidst heightened political tension in Western Kenya.

Local leaders, including Governor Fernandes Barasa and Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, have already voiced their opposition to the rally, urging residents to stay away.

The 'Linda Mwananchi' faction, which includes Senator Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, has been criticising the current political cooperation between the government and a wing of the ODM party.

Babu Owino and Edwin Sifuna on the podium at the ODM@20 celebrations at Mama Ngina Water front Mombasa

Last week, a rally in Kitengela turned violent when police moved in to disperse crowds, resulting in one death, several injuries and property damage.

'Linda Mwananchi' tour, spearheaded by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, in Kitengela

As of Saturday morning, security has been bolstered around Kakamega town and the Amalemba area.