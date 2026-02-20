How Mama Ida’s Sh500 million net worth compares to Odinga family’s multi-billion fortune

Mama Ida Odinga during her vetting in the National Assembly

Mama Ida Odinga during her vetting in the National Assembly

Ida Odinga, on Friday, declared Sh500 million personal net worth represents roughly a quarter of the wealth previously attributed to the wider Odinga family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The disclosure was made during her parliamentary vetting for the position of Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), where she clarified that the figure reflects assets registered in her name.

Mama Ida Odinga during her vetting in the National Assembly

Ida Odinga said the Sh500 million comprises property she owns individually and her stakes in family-linked ventures.

She was categorical that the amount does not represent the total wealth of the Odinga household.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bigger Family Fortune

The larger Odinga family wealth was previously placed at about Sh2 billion by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who described it as collective family assets held largely in property and company shares.

That broader valuation includes investments accumulated over decades and owned across different members of the extended family.

By comparison, Ida Odinga’s Sh500 million disclosure accounts for approximately 25 per cent of the previously declared family fortune.

Why the Distinction Matters

Advertisement

Advertisement

The separation between personal and collective wealth is significant in public vetting processes, where nominees are required to declare assets held in their own name.

Her declaration places her among the few high-profile political spouses in Kenya to publicly quantify their individual wealth during a formal parliamentary process.

As the vetting for the UNEP diplomatic role proceeds, the figures provide a clearer financial snapshot, distinguishing between what belongs to Ida Odinga personally and what constitutes the broader Odinga family estate.

Mama Ida Odinga during her vetting in the National Assembly

Advertisement

Advertisement

Odinga Family Assets

The Odinga family's assets, as detailed by past media reports, form a diversified portfolio centred on energy, manufacturing, real estate, and strategic investments.

Their flagship holding, East Africa Spectre Ltd, specialises in LPG cylinder manufacturing and was kick-started with seed capital from the late Raila Odinga.

In the energy sector, they maintain a significant approximately 35% stake in Be Energy Ltd, formerly Pan Africa Petroleum, through which they engage in oil marketing, retail, and imports backed by Saudi partners.

Complementing these are holdings like Spectre International Ltd, which once operated an ethanol and molasses plant before its 2017 closure and retains steel fabrication interests, alongside Kango Enterprises Ltd, a core family vehicle owned by Raila and Ida Odinga for broader equities.

Real estate ventures include Lennox Development Ltd, which invests in property across Nairobi and other towns, Duma Investments Ltd, spanning finance, agriculture, and development, and projects like LV Marina Development in Kisumu.

Additional entities such as Newspoint, Adopo Capital, Jahazi Development, Creative Hub, and Wutho Holdings round out a network often structured through family trusts to shield from political exposure.​