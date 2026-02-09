President William Ruto and IG Douglas Kanja during a high-level meeting of security chiefs at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2025. /PCS

IG Kanja establishes new police unit: How it will operate

Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, has officially established the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU).

The new directive, contained in the National Police Service Standing (Amendment) Orders 2025, marks a major expansion of the Administration Police Service's mandate to support national government functions at all levels.

According to Legal Notice No. 201,, this specialised unit is designed to bridge the gap between high-level policy enforcement and grassroots administrative security.

The unit will operate under a revised Chapter 3A of the Service Standing Orders, providing a legal framework for officers to work directly alongside administrative officials across Kenya's various regions and wards.

Core Mandate and Operational Functions

The newly formed unit is tasked with a wide array of responsibilities aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government operations.

Primary among these is the provision of protective security to government officers and the support of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) in the performance of their lawful duties.

Beyond personal protection, the unit will play a critical role in enforcing national policies, laws, and regulations.

Its officers are mandated to provide security during public functions and community gatherings, as well as during lawful operations conducted by administrative officers.

Additionally, the unit serves as a first-responder force, authorised to apprehend offenders, preserve exhibits, and support conflict management and peacebuilding initiatives at the local level.

Command Structure and Accountability

To ensure disciplined and efficient service delivery, a clear hierarchy has been established. The Commandant of the Unit is directly responsible to the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service.

This command structure cascades down to the grassroots, with Regional, County, and Sub-county Unit Officers each reporting to their respective Administration Police Service Commanders.

At the ward and division levels, the Unit Officer is responsible for supervising the efficiency of the unit's functions.

These officers are required to work in close coordination with the Officer-in-Charge of the local police station (OCS). For instance, all arrests and recoveries of exhibits made during unit operations must be recorded in the station's Occurrence Book (OB) and handed over to the OCS without delay.

Personnel Welfare and Discipline

The amendment ensures that the welfare and professional conduct of the unit's personnel are governed by existing police standards.

Disciplinary proceedings will remain consistent with Chapter 30 of the Standing Orders and must comply with Article 47 of the Constitution regarding fair administrative action.

Officers assigned to the unit are entitled to applicable allowances as determined by the National Police Service Commission.

Furthermore, the regulations specify that the Commandant is responsible for preparing and submitting standard operating procedures to the Inspector-General for approval, ensuring that all operations are grounded in a uniform and professional methodology.

Integration with National Security Goals

The establishment of this unit highlights the government’s commitment to decentralised security.

By providing a dedicated force to assist administrative officers, the National Police Service aims to improve the execution of government mandates, from resolving communal land disputes to enforcing public health regulations.

The move is also seen as an effort to streamline cooperation between different arms of the police.