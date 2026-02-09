Khaligraph Jones, Vijana Barubaru set to rock HSBC SVNS 2 afterparty at Nyayo Stadium

Tickets for the two-day event have officially sold out, with no tickets set to be sold at the gates.

The entertainment lineup for the highly anticipated rugby extravaganza, the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi has been confirmed, with Kenyan music heavyweights Khaligraph Jones and Vijana Barubaru set to headline the official afterparties at Nyayo Stadium.

The two-day entertainment experience is powered by Tusker, following the brand’s Sh40 million sponsorship towards the tournament, reinforcing its commitment to elevating fan experience and supporting the growth of rugby in Kenya.

Saturday, 14th February line-up

Fans will be treated to an electrifying performance by Khaligraph Jones, one of Kenya’s most celebrated hip-hop artists.

Known for commanding stages and connecting effortlessly with fans, Khaligraph is expected to deliver a performance that takes fans on a musical journey through his classic hits including ‘Mazishi’, ‘Yes Bana’, and ‘Yego’, alongside newer releases such as ‘Uspimee’, ‘WeYuAt’, ‘Confused’, and ‘Nature Ya Binadamu’.

Supporting him will be a lineup of DJs including DJ Tophaz, DJ Daffy, DJ Deewiz, and DJ Confy, with celebrated MC Gogo and famed rugby MC Azuu expected to keep the energy high before and after his performance, ensuring the atmosphere remains electric throughout the evening.

Sunday, 15th February line-up

Sunday’s afterparty will be headlined by Vijana Barubaru, the acclaimed duo made up of poetic rapper Mwana and vocalist Tuku Kantu.

Known for their romantic, heartfelt, and relatable storytelling, Vijana Barubaru blend Afro-pop with native East African sounds to create music that resonates deeply with fans.

Fans can expect to hear some of their most loved songs such as ‘Sasa Hivi’, ‘Romantic Call’, and ‘Amanda’.

Their performance offers a perfect contrast to the adrenaline of the rugby matches, providing a moment for fans to connect, sing along, and take in the full experience of the weekend, perfect for a Valentine Weekend outing.

On the decks will be DJ Grauchi, DJ Daqchild, DJ Sir M, DJ Confy supported by MC Hype Ballo who will maintain a vibrant atmosphere, ensuring Sunday closes on a high note.

Historic sell-out of rugby tickets

Tickets for the two-day event have officially sold out, with no tickets set to be sold at the gates.

Over 11,000 fans are expected each day, marking a historic sell-out for a rugby event in Kenya and underscoring the growing popularity of rugby sevens in the country.

HSBC SVNS 2 Division 2 2026 participating teams

Men’s Division 2: Kenya, USA, Uruguay, Germany, Canada, Belgium

Women’s Division 2: Kenya, Brazil, China, Spain, South Africa, Argentina

Following the Nairobi leg, the second round of the HSBC SVNS 2 will take place in Montevideo, Uruguay on 21–22 March, before the final round in São Paulo, Brazil from 28–29 March.

The top four teams from SVNS 2 will earn promotion to the SVNS World Championship, where they will face the top eight teams from SVNS Division 1 during the season’s final events in Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux.