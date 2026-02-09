Two African players in top 5: biggest transfers of January

#FeatureBy1xBet

The winter transfer window is officially closed. Over the past few weeks, many clubs have taken the opportunity to revamp their squads, fill problem positions and add depth to their rosters ahead of the decisive part of the season.

Some clubs opted for minor improvements, while others made deals that could directly affect the balance of power in the leagues and UEFA competitions.

The biggest signings of the winter transfer window.

Antoine Semenyo (from Bournemouth to Manchester City, €72 million, Ghana)

The former English champions have been active in the transfer market in January for the second year in a row, which indicates their desire to rebuild the team as soon as possible.

To play effectively in attack, Pep Guardiola needs wingers who excel at dribbling, but both Jérémy Doku and Savinho have often been injured this season.

Therefore, Man City reacted in the winter and made a transfer that became one of the top 5 most expensive in the club’s history.

Antoine Semenyo immediately began to justify the money invested in him - the Ghanaian scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in his first 6 matches for the new club.

Marc Guéhi (from Crystal Palace to Manchester City, €23 million, England)

The England national team’s defender wanted to leave Crystal Palace last summer and was close to moving to Liverpool.

His contract with the Eagles was due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, and the club from South London decided to earn at least some money for a very valuable asset, while Man City, as in the case of Semenyo, reacted quickly to personnel problems.

Guéhi is expected to solve the problems in the Citizens’ central defence, which arose due to injuries to Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones, as well as Nathan Aké’s poor form.

Ademola Lookman (from Atalanta to Atlético Madrid, €35 million, Nigeria)

The Nigerian wanted to leave the Bergamo club before the start of the season, but had to wait a little longer.

Interest in the player remained, and the winter transfer window became the moment when all parties agreed on the terms.

For Atlético, this transfer looks well thought out – the team likes to use hybrid formations, and Lookman can perform several roles in attack at once: play on the wings and between the lines, speed up the pace of the game and gain an advantage through dribbling.

Endrick (from Real Madrid to Lyon, on loan, Brazil)

99 minutes of playing time with no goal contributions is all the 19-year-old Brazilian has achieved this season at Real Madrid.

With such limited time on the pitch, it’s difficult to talk not only about progress but also about settling into the rhythm of the big club. It’s crucial for the young forward to get regular playing time, make decisions under pressure and gain confidence through playing, not through training.

In Lyon, Endrick has found what he was missing in Madrid: trust. In 431 minutes, he scored 5 goals and provided 1 assist, confirming that his potential is revealed only through constant play.

He isn’t yet capable of winning the competition in Los Blancos’ attack, so the choice in favour of playing time seems logical and timely.

At this age, development through matches is more important than status and a spot in the squad of a big club.

João Cancelo (from Al Hilal to Barcelona, on loan, Portugal)

The Portuguese player returns to FC Barcelona, where he played on loan in the 2023-24 season. At the Catalan club, Cancelo is assigned the role of first substitute on both wings of the defence.

On the right, Jules Koundé has no proper replacement, while Gerard Martín is more often used in central defence this season and is not a regular substitute for Alex Balde.

Cancelo’s versatility and experience at the top level allow the Blaugranas to fill several problem positions without rebuilding their defense or losing quality.

The main winter transfers show the changing balance of power in the top leagues.