Ex-LSK boss Faith Odhiambo on why marrying a lawyer was a dealbreaker

Odhiambo’s clarity in relationships and life choices was shaped early on. She grew up in a home where confidence was protected and nurtured.

For someone whose life revolves around the courtroom and the corridors of justice, you’d expect Faith Odhiambo to want a partner who understands the legal world just as deeply.

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But for her, that was exactly the problem.

Speaking to Parents Africa Magazine, Odhiambo opened up about her personal life, career, and the deliberate choices she made, including one that might surprise many.

“I also didn’t want to marry a lawyer. I was very clear about that,” she said candidly.

Too much law, too little peace

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For Odhiambo, the legal profession is more than just a job, it’s intense, demanding, and often emotionally draining. Bringing that same energy into her home life was something she intentionally avoided.

I think we talk so much case law and all the drama and stress we have in court. I don’t want to come and share it again when we get to the house.

In her case, separating work from home life wasn’t just a preference; it was necessary.

Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo

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A different kind of connection

Ironically, the man she eventually married was someone she didn’t immediately like.

“The first time we met, I didn’t really like him,” she admitted. “He was too loud, too outgoing. That’s not the kind of crowd I like.”

The two met through mutual friends at church, despite having attended the same church for years without crossing paths.

While he thrived in social settings, the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, describes herself as someone who prefers safe circles and familiar environments.

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But over time, something changed.

“For me, that hitting point was his love for God,” she said. “He has his own passionate relationship with God, and that mattered to me.”

Beyond faith, it was the small things that stood out.

He pays attention to the small things… the kind of person who makes you feel like when they’re with you, the whole world starts and ends with you.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Growing up with strong foundations

Odhiambo’s clarity in relationships and life choices was shaped early on. She grew up in a home where confidence was protected and nurtured.

“My dad believed everyone, all his kids, no one is stupid,” she recalled. “In fact, the biggest taboo in our house was to call someone stupid.”

Her father encouraged curiosity and learning through engagement, while her mother played the role of disciplinarian.

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“My mom was the warrior mother. She pushed us the most,” she said, describing how her mother balanced work, studies, and raising children while constantly pushing them to excel.

That blend of encouragement and discipline helped shape her outlook on both career and life.

Redefining support in marriage

Today, Odhiambo describes her husband as one of her greatest support systems, especially during her time at the helm of the Law Society of Kenya.

“He’s always there, always supportive, always my 100% cheerleader,” she said.

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In moments of pressure, he didn’t just stand by, he showed up.

“I remember being in a meeting late at night while pregnant, and he told me, ‘You better finish that meeting in five minutes or I’m coming to carry you with that chair.’”

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

For Odhiambo, what matters most isn’t shared profession, but shared presence.

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“Presence is very important… someone being physically there in your challenges, your low moments, and your high moments.”

More than titles

Even with a career that has placed her at the top of Kenya’s legal profession, Odhiambo measures success differently, especially when it comes to family.