Seth Panyako: The outspoken trade unionist making another political comeback
Long before campaign posters carried his face, Seth Panyako was already a familiar name across Kenya.
Not because he held elective office, but because he represented thousands of workers.
For years, he became one of the country's most recognisable trade union leaders, known for fiery speeches, uncompromising negotiations and a willingness to challenge governments regardless of who was in power.
That reputation would eventually open the door to politics - but it also meant every political move he made attracted attention.
His latest has done exactly that.
DAP-K to UDA
After nearly two years in Eugene Wamalwa's Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), Panyako has announced his return to President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying he will contest the Malava parliamentary seat in 2027.
The decision comes just months after he narrowly lost the Malava by-election to UDA's David Ndakwa, signalling that his political ambitions remain firmly rooted in his home constituency.
A career built before politics
Unlike many politicians, Panyako entered elective politics with an already established national profile.
As Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), he spent years at the centre of labour disputes, pushing for better pay, improved working conditions and reforms within Kenya's healthcare system.
His outspoken style made him a familiar figure on television screens and in national policy discussions, earning admiration from supporters and criticism from those who viewed his approach as confrontational.
Whether praised or criticised, one thing was undeniable: people knew who Seth Panyako was.
From government ally to opposition - and back again
Panyako initially joined UDA as the party expanded its influence in Western Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.
But in 2023, he dramatically resigned, citing dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza administration's economic policies. He crossed to DAP-Kenya under Eugene Wamalwa, where he quickly became one of the coalition's vocal critics of government.
His return to UDA now represents another significant turn in that political journey.
In announcing the move, Panyako dismissed speculation that he would seek the Kakamega Senate seat, instead confirming that his focus remains on representing Malava in Parliament.
He has also announced plans for a homecoming rally to formally launch his political comeback.
Meaning of the move
Party defections are common in Kenyan politics. Panyako's, however, carries added significance.
Western Kenya remains one of the country's most fiercely contested political regions, and every high-profile realignment is closely watched.
As a respected trade union leader with an established grassroots following, his return gives UDA another recognisable figure as it seeks to strengthen its presence in Kakamega County ahead of the 2027 elections.
For Panyako himself, the challenge is straightforward.
Can the credibility he built defending workers translate into electoral success?
His near victory in the Malava by-election suggests the foundation is already there. His return to UDA signals that he believes the next opportunity lies within the ruling party.
Whether voters agree will become clear in 2027.
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