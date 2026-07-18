Former Radio Africa journalist Rose Mbugua dies in road accident
Former Radio Africa journalist Rose Mbugua has died in a road accident in Nairobi, according to police and local reports.
She was 24 and was pronounced dead at the scene after a motorcycle she was riding on collided with a concrete mixer along Uhuru Highway on Friday evening.
Former Radio Africa journalist Rose Mbugua has died following a road crash along Uhuru Highway near the University Way roundabout, police said.
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday as a motorcycle and a concrete mixer were heading from the Westlands direction toward the city centre.
According to police, the motorcycle rider reportedly hit the pavement, lost control and rammed into the left side of the mixer.
The impact threw Mbugua, who was the pillion passenger, off the motorcycle, and she suffered severe head injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Mbugua’s body was taken to Nairobi’s City Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination, while investigations into the crash continued.
The reports also said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The death has shocked colleagues and friends in the media fraternity, with those who knew her describing her as hardworking and humble.
The tragedy comes amid a spike in fatal road crashes, with police saying 13 people were killed in separate accidents across the country on Friday night alone.
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