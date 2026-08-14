John Mbadi Ng'ongo is the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning. Appointed by President William Ruto in August 2024 following the formation of a broad-based government (Image: Files)

John Mbadi Ng'ongo is the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning. Appointed by President William Ruto in August 2024 following the formation of a broad-based government (Image: Files)

What is a Panda Bond? Why Kenya wants $300 million from China

Kenya is considering its first Panda Bond, a proposed $300 million borrowing from China’s domestic capital market as Treasury looks for more ways to finance the budget and manage expensive external debt. So, what's a Panda Bond?

The name makes it sound almost too friendly for a debt instrument.

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A Panda Bond is simply a bond issued by a foreign borrower inside China's domestic bond market and denominated in renminbi (RMB), China's currency.

Foreign governments, banks and companies can use the market to raise money from investors based in China.

Kenya is now looking at joining that club.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK); established in 1966 - is the country's primary monetary authority, responsible for formulating monetary policy, maintaining price stability, and issuing the Kenyan Shilling (Image: Files)

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Kenya wants into China's bond market

Treasury's latest borrowing plan says Kenya will explore an inaugural Panda Bond of about $300 million during the 2026/27 financial year.

The proposal comes alongside plans for other financing instruments, including a Samurai Bond, Sukuk, diaspora financing and an $815 million Eurobond.

The important word is explore.

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Kenya has not simply received $300 million from China.

The proposed bond would require the necessary legal and regulatory approvals before it could be issued.

If completed, Kenya would effectively be taking its borrowing programme into another country's domestic capital market.

So who actually lends Kenya the money?

This is where the Panda Bond is often misunderstood.

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China's government does not automatically hand Kenya $300 million.

Kenya would issue debt securities to investors in China's bond market.

Those investors provide the money by purchasing the bonds, while Kenya would commit to paying interest and eventually returning the principal according to the bond's terms.

The attraction for Kenya is access to a different pool of investors and a different currency.

China's Panda Bond market has grown considerably.

Issuance in the first five months of 2026 reached a record 136.5 billion yuan, according to market data reported in June.

The Chinese Yuan (CNY) has strengthened against the Kenyan Shilling (KES), trading at KSh 19.17, as at August 2026 (Image: Files)

Why borrow in yuan?

Currency diversification is one of the more interesting parts of the proposal.

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Kenya has traditionally relied heavily on major foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, when borrowing externally.

A yuan-denominated bond would give Treasury another currency in its external debt portfolio.

Kenya has already experimented with this idea.

In 2025, it converted part of its Chinese railway debt from dollars into yuan as part of an effort to reduce concentration in the US dollar and manage currency exposure.

But borrowing in yuan does not eliminate currency risk.

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If Kenya raises RMB and later needs to convert funds into shillings or another currency, movements in exchange rates can affect the effective cost of the debt.

The final interest rate, maturity, currency arrangements and repayment structure would therefore matter enormously.

Why is Kenya looking beyond the usual Eurobond?

The answer is partly about the pressure on the government's finances.

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Treasury has set a 5.5% of GDP budget deficit for 2026/27, with about KSh247.2 billion in net external financing forming part of the plan.

At the same time, the government says it intends to retire at least $500 million of expensive external debt during the financial year to reduce servicing costs.

That explains the shopping list: Panda, Samurai, Sukuk, diaspora bonds and Eurobonds.

They are not interchangeable products, but they give Kenya access to different markets, investors and financing structures.

The Panda is only one piece of the debt puzzle

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Kenya's proposed $300 million Panda Bond therefore isn't simply about finding $300 million in China.

It represents a broader attempt to diversify where Kenya borrows, which investors it reaches and which currencies make up its external obligations.

The crucial question, once the proposal moves forward, will be less about the panda on the cover and more about the numbers inside the bond: