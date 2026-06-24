Adani out, China in: Key details from the massive Sh154.2B JKIA modernisation deal

The state will borrow up to Sh 100 billion and direct about Sh 50 billion in equity, which is a financial model designed to leverage on the future revenues from the airport.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced on Tuesday, June 23, that the expansion deal of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) which is valued at Sh 154.2 billion is set to start after the contract was signed.

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The contract was signed on behalf of the government by Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and CRBC General Manager Yu Xiaodong, terming the project a major national infrastructure investment.

This contract was awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), an engineering contracting corporation in China.

The signing comes days after the High Court certified a constitutional petition challenging the airport expansion programme as urgent and raising questions about transparency, procurement procedures, and public participation.

A Kenya Airways plane at JKIA.

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The case, filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK), seeks conservatory orders to stop any further action on the project pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

In directions issued on June 19, Justice Gregory Mutai ordered all respondents and interested parties to file their responses ahead of a hearing, noting that the matter is of public importance.

According to the ministry, more than 40 firms participated in a pre-bid conference held in April, with all submissions subsequently evaluated on both technical and financial merit.

Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir in a meeting at his office

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Despite the legal challenge, Chirchir maintained that the procurement process complied with all applicable laws and regulations, adding that the ministry remains committed to transparency, accountability, and delivering world-class aviation infrastructure.

‘’The procurement process has been ongoing over the past three months following the completion of the JKIA Master Plan in February 2026. More than 40 companies participated in the pre-bid conference held in April 2026, which clarified the project expectations and scope of the work,’’ said Chirchir.

According to Chirchir, the modernisation project is intended to expand JKIA's capacity, improve safety standards, enhance passenger and cargo services, and strengthen Kenya's position as a regional aviation hub.

This expansion is set to see an increase in the arrival capacities to 31 aircrafts per hour from the previous capacity of 25 as Kenya plans to triple the annual passenger capacity at Nairobi to 22 million people from 7.5 million.

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The project will involve the construction of a new terminal building and supporting facilities, upgrading existing infrastructure, and improving both airside and landside operations to boost efficiency and service delivery.

The expansion project is planned to be undertaken in a period of 36 months.

However, the first phase of the expansion plan will not include the construction of a new runway, with plans for an additional runway are expected to be considered in later phases of the airport's long-term expansion programme.

The state will borrow up to Sh 100 billion and direct about Sh 50 billion in equity, which is a financial model designed to leverage on the future revenues from the airport.