Flight delays hit JKIA as aviation dispute disrupts operations

Passengers travelling through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport are facing significant travel disruptions following operational delays linked to safety contingency measures and an ongoing labour dispute within aviation sector.

Airlines warn passengers of schedule disruptions

Kenya Airways issued a customer advisory alerting travellers to air traffic control operational delays affecting both departures and arrivals at the country’s main aviation hub.

The airline stated that the disruptions follow safety measures introduced after a directive from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to safeguard service continuity and aviation safety.

The national carrier cautioned passengers to expect possible flight schedule adjustments, including delays, and urged travellers to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.

The airline further advised customers to monitor official communication channels for updates and explore rebooking options through its website or mobile app where necessary.

In its statement, Kenya Airways apologised for the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safe operations while working closely with relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders.

Kenya Airways plane

Labour dispute behind operational delays

Separately, Kenya Airports Authority confirmed that the flight disruptions are partly linked to an ongoing labour dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and aviation regulators.

According to the authority, the dispute has impacted departing flight operations, prompting the activation of contingency plans to maintain essential airport services and minimise operational interruptions.

The authority advised passengers to liaise directly with their respective airlines for updated travel schedules.

Kenya Airports Authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining safety, security, and operational efficiency across all airports despite the ongoing challenges.

Passengers urged to stay updated

Travellers scheduled to fly through JKIA have been strongly advised not to proceed to the airport without confirmed flight status updates.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi