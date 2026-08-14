Dr. Kamau Thugge is a distinguished Kenyan economist, banker, and the 10th Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), having assumed office on June 19, 2023 (Image: Files)

Dr. Kamau Thugge is a distinguished Kenyan economist, banker, and the 10th Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), having assumed office on June 19, 2023 (Image: Files)

The four different global bonds Kenya uses to borrow money

Kenya is exploring several borrowing options beyond its traditional debt markets, including Panda Bonds in China, Samurai Bonds in Japan, Eurobonds and Sukuk. Each taps into a different market, investor base, currency or financing structure.

A government looking for money does not have only one place to go.

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It can borrow domestically, approach development lenders or raise money from international investors through different types of bonds.

Kenya's Treasury is now considering several of those options as it seeks to diversify its financing sources and manage debt-service pressures.

Its 2026 Budget Policy Statement specifically identified Panda, Samurai and diaspora bonds among the alternative instruments under consideration, while the 2026/27 Budget Statement says the government is exploring new international capital markets.

The confusing part is the names - here is what they actually mean:

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Panda bonds are Chinese yuan (renminbi)-denominated debt instruments issued by foreign governments, financial institutions, or corporations inside mainland China's domestic onshore market (Image: Files)

Panda: Borrowing inside China

A Panda Bond is a bond issued by a foreign borrower in China's domestic market and denominated in renminbi (RMB).

If Kenya issues one, it would be raising money from investors in China's capital market rather than receiving a conventional loan from the Chinese government.

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The currency would be the renminbi, creating a different source of foreign-currency financing from Kenya's more familiar dollar borrowing.

Kenya is considering a $300 million Panda Bond, according to its current financing plans.

Samurai: The Japanese equivalent

A Samurai Bond follows the same broad idea, but in Japan.

It is a bond issued by a foreign borrower in Japan's domestic market and denominated in Japanese yen.

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The name is simply the market's traditional nickname for foreign-currency - or, more precisely, foreign-issuer - borrowing in Japan.

The same naming convention gives us Panda Bonds in China, Yankee Bonds in the United States and Bulldog Bonds in the UK.

For Kenya, a Samurai issue would open access to Japanese investors and add yen exposure to its debt portfolio.

A Eurobond is an international debt security issued by a government, corporation, or organization denominated in a currency different from the home currency of the country where it is issued (Image: Files)

Eurobond: The broad international market

A Eurobond is different from the Panda and Samurai structures because the term refers primarily to the international market where the bond is issued, rather than a specific country.

A Eurobond is generally issued outside the jurisdiction of the currency in which it is denominated.

Despite the name, it does not necessarily mean a bond issued in Europe or denominated in euros.

Kenya has used international Eurobonds before, particularly dollar-denominated issues.

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Investors from different international markets can participate, giving governments access to a much wider pool of institutional capital.

The attraction is scale and market access; the downside can include higher borrowing costs, exchange-rate exposure and sensitivity to global investor sentiment.

Sukuk: A different way of structuring the money

A Sukuk is often described as an “Islamic bond”, but that description can be misleading.

Conventional bonds represent debt and normally pay investors interest.

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Sukuk are structured around ownership interests in underlying assets, transactions or the income they generate, in accordance with Islamic finance principles that prohibit interest.

One common structure, sukuk al-ijarah, involves an asset being transferred to a special-purpose vehicle, which issues certificates to investors and leases the asset back to the original owner.

The investors receive returns generated through the underlying arrangement rather than conventional interest payments.

For Kenya, Sukuk offers access to a global pool of Sharia-compliant investors while potentially financing projects through an asset-linked structure.

A Sukuk-funded road in Africa - an Islamic financial certificate that acts as an ethical, Sharia-compliant alternative to a conventional bond (Image: Files)

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Global funding options

These instruments are not competing versions of exactly the same product.

A Panda Bond opens the Chinese market.

A Samurai Bond opens Japan.

A Eurobond reaches international capital markets, while a Sukuk changes the financing structure and opens access to Islamic finance investors.

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Treasury says the wider objective is to broaden Kenya's investor base, diversify currencies and reduce reliance on traditional sources of financing.

That matters because borrowing concentration creates risks.

If most external debt is denominated in one currency, for example, a sharp movement in the exchange rate can increase the cost of repayment in shillings.

The names matter less than the terms

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For taxpayers, the most important detail is not whether a bond is called Panda, Samurai, Eurobond or Sukuk.

It is how much Kenya pays for the money, how long it has before repayment, what currency the obligation is in, what assets or revenues are involved and what risks come with the arrangement.

The names tell you where the money comes from or how it is structured.