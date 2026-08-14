EPRA cuts diesel price by KSh5 in new August-September fuel review

EPRA cuts diesel price by KSh5 as new fuel prices take effect

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced the maximum retail price of diesel by KSh5 per liter, while prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene will remain unchanged for the next one month.

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The new prices will take effect from midnight on August 14 and remain in force until September 14, 2026.

In Nairobi, a liter of Super Petrol will retail at a maximum of KSh214.03, while Diesel will cost KSh217.86 per liter. Kerosene will retail at KSh191.38 per liter.

In Mombasa, the three will retail at a maximum of KSh210.87, KSh214.58 and KSh188.09 per liter respectively.

In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th August 2026 to 14th September 2026.



In the period under review, the maximum allowed… pic.twitter.com/u9xdslU67D — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_KE) August 14, 2026

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EPRA said the decision to maintain the prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene was supported by additional Government stabilization support measures amounting to KSh938 million.

The reduction in diesel prices comes despite movements in the cost of imported petroleum products during the period under review.

According to EPRA, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 6.99 per cent, rising from US$836.92 per cubic metre in June 2026 to US$948.92 per cubic metre in July.

Diesel, however, recorded a significant decline in landed cost, falling by 13.08 per cent from US$984.37 per cubic metre to US$855.59 over the same period.

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The landed cost of Kerosene also declined by 11.01 per cent, dropping from US$1,028.17 per cubic meter in June to US$915.01 per cubic meter in July.

"The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No. 128 of 14th July 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," said EPRA

Global prices

This comes after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced that Murban crude oil prices declined to US$72.54 per barrel on August 6, from USD 78.24 per barrel on July 30, amid heightened Middle East tensions.

Also, Brent crude prices closed at about US$87.07 per barrel on Thursday, August 13, after declining by more than 2% amid a sharp increase in US crude inventories and concerns over weaker global demand.

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The new EPRA prices supersede those that applied from July 15 to August 14, 2026.

Under the previous pricing cycle, a liter of Super Petrol retailed at KSh214.03 in Nairobi, while Diesel cost KSh222.86 and Kerosene KSh191.38.

The three prices were retained during the July-August review following government measures aimed at shielding consumers from fluctuations in global petroleum prices.

At the time, EPRA announced that the government had prolonged the 8 per cent VAT regime on petroleum products for another three months.