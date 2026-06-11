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World Cup fixtures guide all matches, times and dates

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:25 - 11 June 2026
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The tournament opens with a full ceremony featuring performances from artists from different parts of the world before attention shifts to the first Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa at 22:00.
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The men’s FIFA World Cup starts today, bringing together teams from across the globe for a month-long battle for football’s biggest prize.

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The tournament opens with a full ceremony featuring performances from artists from different parts of the world before attention shifts to the first Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa at 22:00.

From there, the competition moves into a packed schedule that runs almost daily, with matches spread across different time slots and regions.

Early fixtures include heavyweight sides like Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Portugal, all beginning their campaigns in the opening days. The group stage will set the tone before the knockout rounds take over in July.

The tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the USA, Canada and Mexico, will see matches played in multiple venues in different cities, with teams travelling widely through the group stage and beyond.

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The format means quick turnarounds, unpredictable group standings, and little room for mistakes from the very first match.

By late June, the group stage will wrap up and the Round of 32 will begin, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final scheduled for 19 July at 22:00.

Full World Cup fixtures in East African Time

Group Stage

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Today

  • 22:00 — Mexico vs South Africa

Tomorrow

  • 05:00 — South Korea vs Czechia

  • 22:00 — Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sat, 13 Jun

  • 04:00 — USA vs Paraguay

  • 22:00 — Qatar vs Switzerland

Sun, 14 Jun

  • 01:00 — Brazil vs Morocco

  • 04:00 — Haiti vs Scotland

  • 07:00 — Australia vs Türkiye

  • 20:00 — Germany vs Curaçao

  • 23:00 — Netherlands vs Japan

Mon, 15 Jun

  • 02:00 — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

  • 05:00 — Sweden vs Tunisia

  • 19:00 — Spain vs Cabo Verde

  • 22:00 — Belgium vs Egypt

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Tue, 16 Jun

  • 01:00 — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

  • 04:00 — Iran vs New Zealand

  • 22:00 — France vs Senegal

Wed, 17 Jun

  • 01:00 — Iraq vs Norway

  • 04:00 — Argentina vs Algeria

  • 07:00 — Austria vs Jordan

  • 20:00 — Portugal vs DR Congo

  • 23:00 — England vs Croatia

Thu, 18 Jun

  • 02:00 — Ghana vs Panama

  • 05:00 — Uzbekistan vs Colombia

  • 19:00 — Czechia vs South Africa

  • 22:00 — Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fri, 19 Jun

  • 01:00 — Canada vs Qatar

  • 04:00 — Mexico vs South Korea

  • 22:00 — USA vs Australia

Sat, 20 Jun

  • 01:00 — Scotland vs Morocco

  • 03:30 — Brazil vs Haiti

  • 06:00 — Türkiye vs Paraguay

  • 20:00 — Netherlands vs Sweden

  • 23:00 — Germany vs Ivory Coast

Sun, 21 Jun

  • 03:00 — Ecuador vs Curaçao

  • 07:00 — Tunisia vs Japan

  • 19:00 — Spain vs Saudi Arabia

  • 22:00 — Belgium vs Iran

Mon, 22 Jun

  • 01:00 — Uruguay vs Cabo Verde

  • 04:00 — New Zealand vs Egypt

  • 20:00 — Argentina vs Austria

Tue, 23 Jun

  • 00:00 — France vs Iraq

  • 03:00 — Norway vs Senegal

  • 06:00 — Jordan vs Algeria

  • 20:00 — Portugal vs Uzbekistan

  • 23:00 — England vs Ghana

Wed, 24 Jun

  • 02:00 — Panama vs Croatia

  • 05:00 — Colombia vs DR Congo

  • 22:00 — Switzerland vs Canada

  • 22:00 — Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Thu, 25 Jun

  • 01:00 — Morocco vs Haiti

  • 01:00 — Scotland vs Brazil

  • 04:00 — South Africa vs South Korea

  • 04:00 — Czechia vs Mexico

  • 23:00 — Curaçao vs Ivory Coast

  • 23:00 — Ecuador vs Germany

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26 Jun

  • 02:00 — Tunisia vs Netherlands

  • 02:00 — Japan vs Sweden

  • 05:00 — Türkiye vs USA

  • 05:00 — Paraguay vs Australia

  • 22:00 — Norway vs France

  • 22:00 — Senegal vs Iraq

27 Jun

  • 03:00 — Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

  • 03:00 — Uruguay vs Spain

  • 06:00 — New Zealand vs Belgium

  • 06:00 — Egypt vs Iran

28 Jun

  • 00:00 — Panama vs England

  • 00:00 — Croatia vs Ghana

  • 02:30 — Colombia vs Portugal

  • 02:30 — DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

  • 05:00 — Algeria vs Austria

  • 05:00 — Jordan vs Argentina

Knockout stage

Round of 32

  • 28 Jun 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 29 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 29 Jun 23:30 — TBD vs TBD

  • 30 Jun 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 30 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 1 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 1 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 1 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 1 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 2 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 2 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 3 Jul 02:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 3 Jul 06:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 3 Jul 21:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 4 Jul 01:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 4 Jul 04:30 — TBD vs TBD

Round of 16

  • 4 Jul 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 5 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 5 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 6 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 6 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 7 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 7 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 7 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

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Quarter-finals

  • 9 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 10 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 12 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 12 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

Semi-finals

  • 14 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

  • 15 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

Third place play-off

  • 19 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

Final

  • 19 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

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