World Cup fixtures guide all matches, times and dates
The men’s FIFA World Cup starts today, bringing together teams from across the globe for a month-long battle for football’s biggest prize.
The tournament opens with a full ceremony featuring performances from artists from different parts of the world before attention shifts to the first Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa at 22:00.
From there, the competition moves into a packed schedule that runs almost daily, with matches spread across different time slots and regions.
Early fixtures include heavyweight sides like Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Portugal, all beginning their campaigns in the opening days. The group stage will set the tone before the knockout rounds take over in July.
The tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the USA, Canada and Mexico, will see matches played in multiple venues in different cities, with teams travelling widely through the group stage and beyond.
The format means quick turnarounds, unpredictable group standings, and little room for mistakes from the very first match.
By late June, the group stage will wrap up and the Round of 32 will begin, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final scheduled for 19 July at 22:00.
Full World Cup fixtures in East African Time
Group Stage
Today
22:00 — Mexico vs South Africa
Tomorrow
05:00 — South Korea vs Czechia
22:00 — Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sat, 13 Jun
04:00 — USA vs Paraguay
22:00 — Qatar vs Switzerland
Sun, 14 Jun
01:00 — Brazil vs Morocco
04:00 — Haiti vs Scotland
07:00 — Australia vs Türkiye
20:00 — Germany vs Curaçao
23:00 — Netherlands vs Japan
Mon, 15 Jun
02:00 — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
05:00 — Sweden vs Tunisia
19:00 — Spain vs Cabo Verde
22:00 — Belgium vs Egypt
Tue, 16 Jun
01:00 — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
04:00 — Iran vs New Zealand
22:00 — France vs Senegal
Wed, 17 Jun
01:00 — Iraq vs Norway
04:00 — Argentina vs Algeria
07:00 — Austria vs Jordan
20:00 — Portugal vs DR Congo
23:00 — England vs Croatia
Thu, 18 Jun
02:00 — Ghana vs Panama
05:00 — Uzbekistan vs Colombia
19:00 — Czechia vs South Africa
22:00 — Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fri, 19 Jun
01:00 — Canada vs Qatar
04:00 — Mexico vs South Korea
22:00 — USA vs Australia
Sat, 20 Jun
01:00 — Scotland vs Morocco
03:30 — Brazil vs Haiti
06:00 — Türkiye vs Paraguay
20:00 — Netherlands vs Sweden
23:00 — Germany vs Ivory Coast
Sun, 21 Jun
03:00 — Ecuador vs Curaçao
07:00 — Tunisia vs Japan
19:00 — Spain vs Saudi Arabia
22:00 — Belgium vs Iran
Mon, 22 Jun
01:00 — Uruguay vs Cabo Verde
04:00 — New Zealand vs Egypt
20:00 — Argentina vs Austria
Tue, 23 Jun
00:00 — France vs Iraq
03:00 — Norway vs Senegal
06:00 — Jordan vs Algeria
20:00 — Portugal vs Uzbekistan
23:00 — England vs Ghana
Wed, 24 Jun
02:00 — Panama vs Croatia
05:00 — Colombia vs DR Congo
22:00 — Switzerland vs Canada
22:00 — Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Thu, 25 Jun
01:00 — Morocco vs Haiti
01:00 — Scotland vs Brazil
04:00 — South Africa vs South Korea
04:00 — Czechia vs Mexico
23:00 — Curaçao vs Ivory Coast
23:00 — Ecuador vs Germany
26 Jun
02:00 — Tunisia vs Netherlands
02:00 — Japan vs Sweden
05:00 — Türkiye vs USA
05:00 — Paraguay vs Australia
22:00 — Norway vs France
22:00 — Senegal vs Iraq
27 Jun
03:00 — Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia
03:00 — Uruguay vs Spain
06:00 — New Zealand vs Belgium
06:00 — Egypt vs Iran
28 Jun
00:00 — Panama vs England
00:00 — Croatia vs Ghana
02:30 — Colombia vs Portugal
02:30 — DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
05:00 — Algeria vs Austria
05:00 — Jordan vs Argentina
Knockout stage
Round of 32
28 Jun 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
29 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD
29 Jun 23:30 — TBD vs TBD
30 Jun 04:00 — TBD vs TBD
30 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD
1 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD
1 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD
1 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD
1 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD
2 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD
2 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
3 Jul 02:00 — TBD vs TBD
3 Jul 06:00 — TBD vs TBD
3 Jul 21:00 — TBD vs TBD
4 Jul 01:00 — TBD vs TBD
4 Jul 04:30 — TBD vs TBD
Round of 16
4 Jul 20:00 — TBD vs TBD
5 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD
5 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD
6 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD
6 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
7 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD
7 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD
7 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD
Quarter-finals
9 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD
10 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
12 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD
12 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD
Semi-finals
14 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
15 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
Third place play-off
19 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD
Final
19 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD
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