World Cup fixtures guide all matches, times and dates

The tournament opens with a full ceremony featuring performances from artists from different parts of the world before attention shifts to the first Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa at 22:00.

The men’s FIFA World Cup starts today, bringing together teams from across the globe for a month-long battle for football’s biggest prize.

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The tournament opens with a full ceremony featuring performances from artists from different parts of the world before attention shifts to the first Group A clash between Mexico and South Africa at 22:00.

From there, the competition moves into a packed schedule that runs almost daily, with matches spread across different time slots and regions.

Early fixtures include heavyweight sides like Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, England, Spain and Portugal, all beginning their campaigns in the opening days. The group stage will set the tone before the knockout rounds take over in July.

The tournament, which is being hosted jointly by the USA, Canada and Mexico, will see matches played in multiple venues in different cities, with teams travelling widely through the group stage and beyond.

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The format means quick turnarounds, unpredictable group standings, and little room for mistakes from the very first match.

By late June, the group stage will wrap up and the Round of 32 will begin, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final scheduled for 19 July at 22:00.

Full World Cup fixtures in East African Time

Group Stage

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Today 22:00 — Mexico vs South Africa

Tomorrow 05:00 — South Korea vs Czechia

22:00 — Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sat, 13 Jun 04:00 — USA vs Paraguay

22:00 — Qatar vs Switzerland

Sun, 14 Jun 01:00 — Brazil vs Morocco

04:00 — Haiti vs Scotland

07:00 — Australia vs Türkiye

20:00 — Germany vs Curaçao

23:00 — Netherlands vs Japan

Mon, 15 Jun 02:00 — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

05:00 — Sweden vs Tunisia

19:00 — Spain vs Cabo Verde

22:00 — Belgium vs Egypt

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Tue, 16 Jun 01:00 — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

04:00 — Iran vs New Zealand

22:00 — France vs Senegal

Wed, 17 Jun 01:00 — Iraq vs Norway

04:00 — Argentina vs Algeria

07:00 — Austria vs Jordan

20:00 — Portugal vs DR Congo

23:00 — England vs Croatia

Thu, 18 Jun 02:00 — Ghana vs Panama

05:00 — Uzbekistan vs Colombia

19:00 — Czechia vs South Africa

22:00 — Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fri, 19 Jun 01:00 — Canada vs Qatar

04:00 — Mexico vs South Korea

22:00 — USA vs Australia

Sat, 20 Jun 01:00 — Scotland vs Morocco

03:30 — Brazil vs Haiti

06:00 — Türkiye vs Paraguay

20:00 — Netherlands vs Sweden

23:00 — Germany vs Ivory Coast

Sun, 21 Jun 03:00 — Ecuador vs Curaçao

07:00 — Tunisia vs Japan

19:00 — Spain vs Saudi Arabia

22:00 — Belgium vs Iran

Mon, 22 Jun 01:00 — Uruguay vs Cabo Verde

04:00 — New Zealand vs Egypt

20:00 — Argentina vs Austria

Tue, 23 Jun 00:00 — France vs Iraq

03:00 — Norway vs Senegal

06:00 — Jordan vs Algeria

20:00 — Portugal vs Uzbekistan

23:00 — England vs Ghana

Wed, 24 Jun 02:00 — Panama vs Croatia

05:00 — Colombia vs DR Congo

22:00 — Switzerland vs Canada

22:00 — Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Thu, 25 Jun 01:00 — Morocco vs Haiti

01:00 — Scotland vs Brazil

04:00 — South Africa vs South Korea

04:00 — Czechia vs Mexico

23:00 — Curaçao vs Ivory Coast

23:00 — Ecuador vs Germany

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26 Jun 02:00 — Tunisia vs Netherlands

02:00 — Japan vs Sweden

05:00 — Türkiye vs USA

05:00 — Paraguay vs Australia

22:00 — Norway vs France

22:00 — Senegal vs Iraq

27 Jun 03:00 — Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

03:00 — Uruguay vs Spain

06:00 — New Zealand vs Belgium

06:00 — Egypt vs Iran

28 Jun 00:00 — Panama vs England

00:00 — Croatia vs Ghana

02:30 — Colombia vs Portugal

02:30 — DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

05:00 — Algeria vs Austria

05:00 — Jordan vs Argentina

Knockout stage Round of 32 28 Jun 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

29 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

29 Jun 23:30 — TBD vs TBD

30 Jun 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

30 Jun 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

1 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

1 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

1 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD

1 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

2 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

2 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

3 Jul 02:00 — TBD vs TBD

3 Jul 06:00 — TBD vs TBD

3 Jul 21:00 — TBD vs TBD

4 Jul 01:00 — TBD vs TBD

4 Jul 04:30 — TBD vs TBD

Round of 16 4 Jul 20:00 — TBD vs TBD

5 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

5 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

6 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

6 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

7 Jul 03:00 — TBD vs TBD

7 Jul 19:00 — TBD vs TBD

7 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

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Quarter-finals 9 Jul 23:00 — TBD vs TBD

10 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

12 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD

12 Jul 04:00 — TBD vs TBD

Semi-finals 14 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

15 Jul 22:00 — TBD vs TBD

Third place play-off 19 Jul 00:00 — TBD vs TBD