Harambee Starlets have safely arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their opening match at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco (Image: Files)

Harambee Starlets have safely arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their opening match at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco (Image: Files)

WAFCON 2026: Can Harambee Starlets stun Morocco tonight? Kick-off time and where to watch

Kenya's return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations begins with one of the toughest assignments imaginable - a date with hosts Morocco in Rabat. For the Harambee Starlets, tonight's opener is more than just three points; it's the first test of how far Kenyan women's football has come in a decade.

If there was ever a match to measure Kenya's progress, this is it.

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When Harambee Starlets walk onto the turf at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat tonight, they won't just be opening their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign.

They'll be taking on a Moroccan side backed by a passionate home crowd and carrying genuine ambitions of lifting the continental title.

For Kenya, the challenge could hardly be bigger. Perhaps that's exactly why it feels like the perfect place to begin.

Harambee Starlets attacker Esse Akida, She has featured for different clubs both local and abroad and registered great performance and scored very beautiful goals (Image: Files)

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Kenya back after a decade

This is only Kenya's second appearance at WAFCON, ten years after making their tournament debut in 2016.

That alone marks significant progress for a team that has steadily rebuilt under head coach Beldine Odemba, qualifying by overcoming Tunisia and The Gambia in the qualifiers.

Odemba has made no secret of the team's ambition.

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Reaching the semi-finals would not only rank among the greatest achievements in Kenyan women's football but would also secure a historic place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Before anyone starts dreaming about Brazil, however, Kenya must first survive Group A.

Morocco starts as favourites

Morocco have become one of Africa's fastest-rising football nations.

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After finishing runners-up at the previous two WAFCON tournaments, the Atlas Lionesses enter this edition believing the trophy can finally stay at home.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak, twice the tournament's Golden Boot winner, remains the team's creative heartbeat, while home support in Rabat is expected to turn the stadium into one of the tournament's loudest venues.

That makes tonight's opener about far more than football.

It is Kenya against the hosts, the crowd and one of the continent's strongest women's teams - all at once.

Harambee Starlets arrive in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their opening match at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Image: Files)

Kenya's ace against Morocco

The Starlets are unlikely to dominate possession.

Instead, expect a disciplined defensive shape built around patience and quick transitions.

Captain Mwanahalima "Jereko" Adam will carry much of Kenya's attacking responsibility, using her pace and experience to exploit any space left behind as Morocco push numbers forward.

If Kenya can remain organised through the opening stages, the pressure may gradually shift onto the hosts, who will be expected to win in front of their supporters.

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Tournament openers have a habit of producing surprises.

That is exactly what Kenya will hope for.

Difficult group

Whatever happens tonight, the match will set the tone for Kenya's campaign.

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Group A also includes Senegal and Algeria, meaning every point could prove decisive in the race for the knockout rounds.

A positive result against Morocco would immediately transform the complexion of the group and hand the Starlets valuable momentum ahead of the remaining fixtures.

Kenyan fans will be hoping for exactly that when the match kicks off at 11:00 p.m. East African Time, with live coverage available on KBC Channel 1.

The odds favour Morocco.

But every major tournament begins with at least one team determined to ignore the script.

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