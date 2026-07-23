Beldine Odemba is a Kenyan football coach and former player who is currently the head coach of the Kenya women's national team and the Kenya under-20 women's national team (Image: Files)

Beldine Odemba is a Kenyan football coach and former player who is currently the head coach of the Kenya women's national team and the Kenya under-20 women's national team (Image: Files)

Beldine Odemba: Meet the coach leading Harambee Starlets in Morocco for WAFCON 2026

Beldine Odemba has become one of the most influential figures in Kenyan women's football. From coaching at club level to guiding Harambee Starlets back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a decade away, she has steadily built a reputation for developing talent and believing that Kenya can compete with Africa's best.

The loudest people in football are usually the ones on the pitch.

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The coach rarely gets that luxury.

Long before the national anthem is sung and the stadium fills with noise, they've already spent months making difficult decisions - choosing squads, rebuilding confidence and convincing players to believe in something bigger than themselves.

That has been Beldine Odemba's job since taking charge of Harambee Starlets, and it is a role that has quietly transformed Kenya's women's national team.

Beldine Odemba, the head coach of the Harambee Starlets, Kenya's national women's football team now in Morocco for WAFCON 2026 (Image: Files)

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A coach shaped by the local game

Before earning the national team's top job, Odemba built her coaching career in Kenya's Women's Premier League, where she developed a reputation for disciplined, organised football and a keen eye for nurturing talent.

Her work in the domestic league saw her entrusted with bigger responsibilities, eventually leading to her appointment as Harambee Starlets head coach in 2023.

It was a significant moment, not just for her career, but for Kenyan women's football, which was searching for stability after years of inconsistency on the continental stage.

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For Odemba, the assignment was clear: rebuild a team capable of competing with Africa's best.

Beldine Odemba is also the coach of Kenyan Women's Premier League (KWPL) club Kenya Police Bullets and school team Highway Academy (Image: Files)

The woman behind Kenya's WAFCON return

One of Odemba's biggest milestones came when she guided Harambee Starlets back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, ending a decade-long absence from the continent's biggest women's football tournament.

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Rather than relying solely on experienced internationals, she adopted a balanced approach, blending established players with emerging talent from Kenya's youth ranks.

The strategy has injected fresh energy into the squad while creating healthy competition for places.

Her squad selections have consistently rewarded form, with standout performers in the FKF Women's Premier League earning opportunities alongside seasoned internationals.

It is a philosophy that reflects her belief that the national team should remain closely connected to the strength of the domestic game.

Building a team, not just a tournament squad

Qualifying for WAFCON was never the finish line.

Odemba has repeatedly spoken about creating a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level rather than peaking for a single tournament.

Ahead of Kenya's continental campaign, she made her ambitions clear: Harambee Starlets were not travelling to make up the numbers.

The target was to compete deep into the tournament and challenge for a historic place at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

She has also emphasised improving the team's efficiency in front of goal, insisting that converting chances into goals will be key if Kenya is to bridge the gap with Africa's established football powers.

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Beldine Odemba made history at Highway Secondary School - led the boys' team to their first national KSSSA title 2024 and an East African final in 2022, becoming the first woman since 2002 to coach a boys' team to a regional final (Image: Files)

Leading a new generation

Women's football in Kenya has grown steadily over the past decade, producing more professional players, attracting larger audiences and earning greater institutional support.

Odemba has become one of the faces of that progress.

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Her leadership has been defined by patience, consistency and faith in young players, qualities that have restored belief within the Harambee Starlets setup while laying the foundation for sustained success.

As Kenya prepares for another chapter on the continental stage, Beldine Odemba's influence extends beyond tactics and team selection.

She is helping shape a generation of footballers who believe they belong among Africa's elite.

Whether that journey ends with Kenya's first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup appearance remains to be seen.

But one thing is already clear:

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