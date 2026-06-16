The making of Joel Rao - Career lessons from one of Kenya's most celebrated marketing executives

Rao has worked across the world's biggest agency groups, launched entertainment companies, and helped shape Kenya's digital marketing landscape. Here, he reflects on the career lessons that have defined him.

When Joel Rao ushered me into his office, he was carrying more than just his reputation. On top of his desk was a freshly minted certificate, the African Prestige Award he had collected just the week before at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

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He had almost not attended. "I didn't know it was a big deal until the day of the event came," he admits, laughing. "There were a bunch of people going, 'Oh my gosh, this is such a big deal.' I was like, it is?"

It is, in fact. The award is one in a growing collection, alongside a Promax, a Gold Lorie, and a Crossroads, that speaks to a career built methodically over more than a decade and a half.

Rao is the Co-CEO of Dentsu Kenya, one of the continent's most prominent marketing agency.

But the journey to that corner office wound through not-for-profit work, mobile advertising networks, three of the world's four largest agency holding companies, and a spell in South Africa that would prove quietly pivotal.

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Rao is quick to shutdown any suggestion that the awards are his alone.

"They're not purely individual. They're teamwork, teamwork, teamwork," he says, naming his Co-CEO Samantha Kipury, Chief Creative Officer Max Nagri, and other colleagues. "They sacrifice just as much, if not even more."

Co-CEO, Dentsu Kenya, Joel Stephen Rao

Starting in AIESEC

Long before he was navigating multi-million media buys, Rao was cutting his teeth in the not-for-profit sector through AIESEC, a global youth leadership organisation.

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It is a chapter of his story he returns to often, and with clear affection.

"AIESEC just taught me leadership, how to become a better leader, a better person, from a very young age. I always attribute a lot of my leadership mainly to AIESEC."

More than the soft skills, AIESEC gave him something harder to quantify, exposure.

It opened his eyes not just to different cultures, but to different business models and marketing approaches that had not yet arrived in East Africa.

He watched what was working in Latin America and South Africa, and filed it away.

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"I got to understand what works in Latin America that is not yet here, that would one day come here," he says.

"What models agencies in South Africa had that had not yet been applied here, it allowed me to bring that."

That instinct, to borrow from global best practices and adapt them for the local market, would become a defining feature of his career.

Co-CEO, Dentsu Kenya, Joel Stephen Rao

Across WPP, Omnicom, and Dentsu

After a stint with InMobi, the world's largest independent mobile advertising network, Rao moved into agency life proper.

His first stop was WPP, where he was brought in to help establish the digital division for Ogilvy One, initially to service Airtel. He stayed for about four months. The work was interesting; the environment was not.

He is measured but candid about what drives him away from a workplace.

"For me, having an environment that allows people to grow, not just professionally, but as human beings, like, can we just have a working environment where the camaraderie is there? People are not stabbing each other in the back, people are not taking advantage of your ideas. Minimal toxicity."

It is a value that has shaped every move since.

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From WPP he joined Smoke Signal, Omnicom's digital division, where things moved quickly, perhaps too quickly.

"The chaotic phase was around Omnicom," he says, "because we were growing really fast. Extremely fast."

Growth at pace, he has come to understand, is not inherently a problem. How leadership responds to it is what matters.

He also spent time in South Africa with Incubeta, a performance marketing specialist. It was that work, marketing tied directly to measurable business outcomes, that caught Dentsu's attention and brought him back to Nairobi to head up iProspect, now one of five companies operating under the Dentsu Kenya umbrella.

Co-CEO, Dentsu Kenya, Joel Stephen Rao

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Building digital when digital was not yet a thing

Throughout these moves, Rao was consistently ahead of the curve on digital.

Setting up digital divisions at WPP, working in mobile advertising at InMobi, pioneering performance marketing at Incubeta, each role was, in its own way, a bet on a future that had not yet fully arrived.

He pinpoints 2020 as the moment his instincts were fully vindicated. "That's when it fully materialised. When the pandemic hit."

Overnight, clients who had been cautious about digital transformation had no choice. Years of Rao's patient work building capabilities and credibility suddenly had an audience ready to listen.

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Today, Dentsu Kenya operates across five distinct companies, Carat, iProspect, Dentsu Creative, Merkle, and the soon-to-launch Dentsu X, covering everything from media buying to customer experience to creative work.

The culture principle

Ask Rao about leadership and the conversation quickly turns to environment. Not strategy, not structure, environment.

He believes, with evident conviction, that the quality of work a team produces is inseparable from the quality of the culture they operate in.

"If I can be able to do my best work, I know the people under me can be able to do their best work, because I'm sure I can foster a working environment for them to do that."

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His parallel venture, Africa Creative Agency, an entertainment company he founded in 2015 while still based in South Africa, operates on the same philosophy.

Building it, he says, required the same fundamentals as building any high-performing team, trust, clarity of purpose, and people given room to do their best work.

Co-CEO, Dentsu Kenya, Joel Stephen Rao

A leadership philosophy built on discipline, not inspiration

There is a temptation, in profiles of successful executives, to reduce their philosophy to a pithy formula. Rao resists that, even as he offers one.

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When asked what grounds him on the difficult days, and he is candid that there are difficult days, his answer is not about motivation or mindset. It is about routine.

"Discipline is doing things whether or not you have your high days or your low days. You push, you push, you push. I'm not saying it's perfect, but I believe in progress over perfection."

That progress-first lens extends to how he thinks about the industry he has spent 16 years shaping.

He is excited, almost restless, about what comes next. He speaks animatedly about creators becoming storefronts, not just marketing channels, but genuine distribution endpoints for brands.

It is that hunger, the same quality that once led him to almost skip an award ceremony for a prize that turned out to be a bigger deal than he had anticipated, that seems to animate everything.