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TikTok sensation Gasheri Art signs with Wanjeri Production music

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 09:55 - 16 June 2026
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Gasheri Art has carved out a niche for herself on TikTok through visually engaging content that celebrates Kikuyu culture in fresh and modern ways.
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Social media has become one of the biggest launchpads for emerging talent, with creators increasingly turning online influence into successful careers in entertainment.

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In Kenya, platforms such as TikTok are not only producing viral personalities but are also shaping the country's next generation of musicians.

The latest example is Gasheri Art, the popular Kikuyu content creator whose unique blend of culture, creativity and storytelling has earned her a loyal following online.

She has now taken a significant step in her career after signing with Wanjeri Production Music, marking her official transition from digital creator to recording artist.

From TikTok screens to the recording studio

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At just over 20 years old, Gasheri Art has carved out a niche for herself on TikTok through visually engaging content that celebrates Kikuyu culture in fresh and modern ways.

Her videos have resonated with young Kenyans and members of the diaspora, many of whom have praised her ability to present traditional heritage through a contemporary lens.

Rather than simply following online trends, she has built a personal brand rooted in authenticity, using storytelling, fashion, language and cultural expression to connect with audiences.

That strong online presence has now opened the door to a new chapter in music.

Wanjeri Production Music announced Gasheri Art as its newest signing, making her the third Kikuyu artist to join the label.

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The move is an indicator of the company's continued investment in nurturing vernacular talent while helping artists reach wider audiences.

A new chapter built on culture

For Gasheri Art, the signing represents more than a record deal. It marks the beginning of her journey as a professional recording artist while remaining true to the cultural identity that first attracted thousands of followers online.

According to Wanjeri Production Music, the goal is to help her expand her creative voice through original music without losing the authenticity that has defined her digital content.

As audiences increasingly seek artists with genuine stories and established communities, creators like Gasheri Art are proving that success on social media can provide a strong foundation for a career in music.

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Digital creators are reshaping the music industry

Gasheri Art's signing also highlights a broader shift in the entertainment industry, where record labels are looking beyond traditional talent discovery methods.

Instead of relying solely on live performances or talent competitions, labels are increasingly identifying creators who have already built engaged audiences online.

Social media platforms allow artists to showcase their personalities, test creative ideas and develop loyal fan bases long before releasing their first song.

This approach gives emerging musicians a head start, with many already understanding how to connect with audiences and build communities around their work.

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