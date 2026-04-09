KRA announces leadership change as Wattanga exits, Nyawanda takes over

Nyawanda brings with her over two decades of experience in taxation, customs, and international trade.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a significant leadership transition, confirming that Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga will not have his contract renewed.

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The decision, communicated by the Board, sees Wattanga proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect, bringing to a close a tenure marked by internal reforms and institutional restructuring.

In a statement, the Board noted that the move was in line with the terms of his contract, stating that he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately.

The announcement signals a shift at the helm of one of Kenya’s most critical public institutions, tasked with revenue collection and fiscal enforcement.

End of tenure

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Wattanga’s exit comes after a period in which he oversaw notable organisational changes within the Authority.

The Board was keen to acknowledge his contributions, highlighting his role in strengthening KRA’s operational framework.

“The Board takes this opportunity to commend the outgoing Commissioner General for his dedicated service and leadership to the Authority and the country,” the statement read.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

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It further noted that he had been instrumental in the successful organisational restructuring reforms at the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Nyawanda steps in as acting Commissioner General

Stepping into the role in an acting capacity is Lilian Nyawanda, who currently serves as Commissioner for Customs and Border Control at KRA.

Her appointment, the Board said, is in accordance with statutory and policy guidelines, pending the recruitment of a substantive Commissioner General through a competitive process.

Nyawanda brings with her over two decades of experience in taxation, customs, and international trade.

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She began her career at KRA in 2003 as a graduate trainee before moving to Deloitte in 2009, where she worked as a senior consultant specialising in customs and international trade.

A career spanning public and private sectors

Her career trajectory reflects a blend of public sector expertise and private sector exposure.

After her stint at Deloitte, Nyawanda joined East African Breweries Limited (EABL), where she held various roles before transitioning in 2019 to the Diageo Centre of Excellence.

There, she oversaw customs governance, risk management, and international trade operations across Africa.

Academically, Nyawanda holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy and Administration and a Master of Philosophy in Public Policy from Walden University, as well as an MBA in Strategic Management from United States International University-Africa.