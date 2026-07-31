All international passengers disembark and pass through immigration, baggage claim, and customs at Terminal 1E (Image: Files)

All international passengers disembark and pass through immigration, baggage claim, and customs at Terminal 1E (Image: Files)

13 Non-African countries that can visit Kenya Visa-free: See the full list

Kenya's expanded visa-free policy is largely associated with Africa, but the list also includes several countries from the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and the Pacific. Here are 13 non-African nations whose citizens can now enter Kenya without applying for a visa.

When Kenya unveiled its expanded visa-free policy, the spotlight largely fell on African countries.

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But beyond the continent, the government also opened its doors to a surprising group of nations spanning the Caribbean, Asia, Europe and the Pacific.

The move forms part of Kenya's broader strategy to boost tourism, trade, investment and international connectivity by making it easier for visitors to travel to the country.

While some of the exemptions stem from long-standing bilateral agreements, others have gained renewed attention following recent changes to Kenya's immigration policy.

Here are 13 non-African countries whose citizens can now visit Kenya without obtaining a visa before travelling.

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Moi International Airport (IATA: MBA, ICAO: HKMO) is the principal aviation hub serving the Kenyan coast and the nation's second-busiest airport (Image: Files)

1. Jamaica

Jamaica is among the newest countries to feature prominently on Kenya's visa-free list.

The two countries recently announced reciprocal visa-free arrangements aimed at strengthening tourism, trade, cultural exchange and investment between Africa and the Caribbean.

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2. Singapore

Known as one of Asia's leading financial and business hubs, Singapore has long enjoyed visa-free access to Kenya.

The arrangement reflects growing economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

3. Malaysia

Malaysia is another Asian nation whose citizens can travel to Kenya without a visa. The two countries maintain strong links in trade, education and tourism.

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4. Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region)

Holders of Hong Kong SAR passports are also eligible for visa-free entry into Kenya under the country's immigration framework.

5. Fiji

Located in the South Pacific, Fiji is perhaps one of the least expected countries on Kenya's visa-free list.

Despite the distance, citizens of the island nation can visit Kenya without first obtaining a visa.

6. Barbados

The Caribbean nation of Barbados also enjoys visa-free access to Kenya, reflecting Kenya's growing engagement with countries across the region.

7. The Bahamas

Known globally for its tourism industry, The Bahamas is another Caribbean country whose citizens can enter Kenya without applying for a visa.

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Kisumu International Airport is strategically situated approximately 5.5 km northwest of Kisumu city centre, its runways are bordered closely by the scenic shores of Lake Victoria (Image: Files)

8. Dominica

Dominica joins the list of Caribbean nations benefiting from Kenya's open-border policy, making travel between the two countries considerably easier.

9. Grenada

Citizens of Grenada are also exempt from Kenya's visa requirement, further expanding Kenya's diplomatic and tourism links with the Caribbean.

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10. Haiti

Despite being thousands of kilometres away, Haiti is among the countries whose passport holders can travel to Kenya visa-free under the current policy.

11. Antigua and Barbuda

The twin-island Caribbean state rounds out another group of countries enjoying easier access to Kenya under reciprocal travel arrangements.

12. Cyprus

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Cyprus is among the European jurisdictions whose citizens do not require a visa before travelling to Kenya, thanks to an existing exemption arrangement.

13. San Marino

One of Europe's smallest countries, San Marino, is perhaps the most surprising name on the list.

Its citizens have long enjoyed visa-free access to Kenya under bilateral agreements.

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Why Kenya is expanding visa-free travel

Kenya has progressively relaxed its entry requirements as part of efforts to position itself as a leading destination for tourism, international conferences, business and investment.

The policy also aligns with the country's ambition to strengthen diplomatic ties, encourage people-to-people exchanges and make Nairobi an even more attractive regional gateway for travellers from around the world.

Beyond tourism, easier travel is expected to support trade missions, academic exchanges, sporting events and business partnerships by reducing administrative barriers for visitors.

Visitors must still meet immigration requirements

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Although citizens of these countries no longer need a visa before travelling to Kenya, they are still required to comply with immigration procedures at the point of entry.

Travellers may be asked to present a valid passport, proof of onward or return travel, accommodation details, sufficient funds for their stay and any applicable health documentation, depending on the purpose of their visit.