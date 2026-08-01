Abdul Rahim Dawood has been a member of parliament for North Imenti Constituency for 15yrs (Image: Files)

Abdul Rahim Dawood has been a member of parliament for North Imenti Constituency for 15yrs (Image: Files)

Rahim Dawood: Inside the life of the three-time North Imenti MP

Abdul Rahim Dawood is one of Meru's most recognizable political figures. But before becoming a three-term Member of Parliament, he had already built a successful business career and spent years serving community organizations across the county.

In Meru County, the name Rahim Dawood is synonymous with both business and politics.

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For more than a decade, he has represented North Imenti in the National Assembly, surviving shifting political alliances and changing electoral tides that have swept away many seasoned politicians.

His journey, however, began long before Parliament.

From running family businesses in Meru to leading charitable organizations and eventually entering elective politics, Dawood has built a career that spans entrepreneurship, public service and community leadership.

Rahim Dawood holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) (Image: Files)

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From Meru classrooms to business leadership

Abdul Rahim Dawood attended Meru Primary School before joining Aga Khan Academy in Nairobi for his secondary education.

He later travelled to the United Kingdom, where he studied mathematics, statistics and computing at Hatfield Polytechnic - now the University of Hertfordshire.

Years later, while already established in business, he returned to university and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration before completing a Master's degree in Business Administration (Finance) at Kenya Methodist University.

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Building a business empire

Before stepping into elective politics, Dawood had already established himself as one of Meru's prominent businessmen.

Since 1986, he has served as the Managing Partner of Mobil Petrol Station in Meru.

He also has interests in the hospitality industry as Managing Partner of Blue Towers, White Star Hotel and Brown Rock Hotel.

His background in business has often shaped his public image, with supporters describing him as a practical leader who approaches public service from an entrepreneurial perspective.

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A long record of community service

Long before his election to Parliament, Dawood was actively involved in community and health initiatives across Meru.

He has chaired the Meru Chapter of Operation Smile since 2004, helping support medical outreach programmes for children born with cleft lip and palate.

He has also served on the management boards of Meru Hospice and the Kenya Red Cross in Meru, and previously chaired the Development Committee at Meru General Hospital.

These roles helped establish his profile beyond business and laid the groundwork for his eventual entry into politics.

Rahim Dawood has served as a councilor for in Meru Municipal Council representing Commercial Ward from 2007 to 2013 (Image: Files)

His journey into politics

Dawood first entered elective politics in 2007 when he was elected councillor for Commercial Ward in the former Municipal Council of Meru.

Six years later, during Kenya's first General Election under the 2010 Constitution, he successfully contested the North Imenti parliamentary seat and entered the National Assembly in 2013.

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Since then, he has remained one of the constituency's dominant political figures, winning re-election in subsequent elections despite the changing political landscape.

One of Kenya's few successful independent MPs

One of the defining moments of Dawood's political career came during the 2022 General Election.

After previously serving under party tickets, he successfully defended his North Imenti seat as an Independent candidate - a rare achievement in Kenya's highly party-driven political system.

His victory underscored the influence of personal popularity and constituency networks, demonstrating that individual political capital can sometimes outweigh party affiliation.

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Throughout his parliamentary career, Dawood has served in several influential House committees, including those responsible for Finance, Procedure and House Rules, Constitutional Implementation, and Transport and Infrastructure.

His parliamentary contributions have frequently focused on infrastructure development, transport, public finance and constituency issues affecting Meru County.

He has also presented petitions on behalf of local communities, including matters relating to Mau Mau veterans and infrastructure projects.

Influential in Meru

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More than a decade after first entering Parliament, Rahim Dawood continues to occupy a unique place in Meru politics.

His longevity is often attributed to a combination of business experience, sustained community engagement and consistent constituency presence.

While political alliances in Kenya frequently shift between election cycles, Dawood has managed to maintain support by building a personal brand that extends beyond party politics.