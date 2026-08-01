IG Kanja introduces new police structure, reorganises Kenya Police, AP and DCI

Police Units Reorganized as IG Kanja Unveils Sweeping National Police Service Reforms

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Inspector-General Douglas Kanja has introduced sweeping reforms to the structure of the National Police Service (NPS) through new Service Standing Orders published in the Kenya Gazette, reorganising police formations, investigative commands and specialised units across the country.

The changes are contained in Legal Notice No. 138, published in the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 189 on July 30, 2026, under the National Police Service Act.

The amendments repeal the existing Chapter 7 of the National Police Service Standing Orders and replace it with a new framework governing the organisation, command and operations of the service.

Under the new orders, the Inspector-General has been granted authority to organise the service into formations, units and components at the national level, with no such entity allowed to be established, varied or abolished without his approval.

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The orders also empower the Inspector-General to direct the integration, merger or reorganisation of formations, investigative commands and bureaus through written directives.

The reforms also require all operational guidelines and standard operating procedures for police formations, units and investigative commands to receive written approval from the Inspector-General before implementation and to be made available to officers.

Kenya Police Service structure

The revised standing orders formally outline the formations under the Kenya Police Service, including the General Service Unit (GSU), Traffic Unit, Presidential Escort Unit, Kenya Airports Police Unit, Kenya Railways and Ports Police Unit, K9 Unit, Nairobi Metropolitan Police, Diplomatic Police Unit, Tourist Police Unit, Marine Unit, Quick Response Unit and the Government Vehicle Check Unit.

The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service will determine the command structure, deployment and distribution of these formations in consultation with the Inspector-General, while also issuing standing orders and operational procedures governing their work.

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Administration Police units retained

The amendments also reorganise the Administration Police Service, whose formations will include the Security of Government Buildings and Very Important Persons Protection Unit, Rapid Deployment Police Unit, Border Police Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Police Unit, Critical Infrastructure Police Unit, Judiciary Police Unit, Energy Police Unit, Mining Police Unit, Water Police Unit and the National Government Administration Police Unit.

Similar to the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police's command structures, deployment and operational procedures will be determined by the Deputy Inspector-General in consultation with the Inspector-General.

DCI investigative commands restructured

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also undergone significant restructuring.

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The revised orders establish the DCI formations as the Directorate Headquarters, National Police Service Forensic Laboratory, Counter-Terrorism Bureau, National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Kenya Airports Criminal Investigations and Kenya Railways and Ports Criminal Investigations.

The reforms furthear create investigative commands responsible for investigative and forensic services, including the Investigations Bureau, Operations Bureau, Homicide Investigations Bureau, INTERPOL National Central Bureau and the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory, among others.

The Director of Criminal Investigations is also empowered to establish, merge or reorganise specialised units, sub-units, sections and desks to improve operational efficiency.

The Internal Affairs Unit remains part of the service, with its establishment, command and functions retained under the revised standing orders.