Want to be a mortician? List of colleges offering mortuary science & expected salaries
When KCSE results are released each year, thousands of students begin asking the same question: "What course should I pursue?"
The answers are often predictable. Nursing. Clinical medicine. Teaching. Engineering. Journalism. Information technology.
Rarely does anyone mention mortuary science. In fact, many young Kenyans don't even realize it is a professional course offered in colleges across the country.
Yet every hospital mortuary, funeral home and forensic facility depends on trained personnel to provide services that most families only think about during moments of loss.
Behind every dignified farewell is a professional whose work combines healthcare knowledge, technical skill, compassion and professionalism.
While it may not be a career for everyone, mortuary science has quietly become one of the more specialized healthcare-support professions in Kenya, offering structured training, growing employment opportunities and clear career progression paths.
What Is Mortuary Science?
Mortuary science is the study and practice of caring for deceased persons while supporting families through funeral and burial processes. The profession involves much more than preserving bodies.
Qualified morticians and mortuary technicians are trained in:
Human anatomy and physiology
Pathology
Embalming and body preservation
Post-mortem support procedures
Mortuary operations and management
Infection prevention and control
Documentation and record keeping
Bereavement support
Ethics and legal requirements in mortuary care
The work requires emotional maturity, discipline, attention to detail and a commitment to treating the deceased with dignity and respect.
Can You Study Mortuary Science in Kenya?
Yes.
Kenya is among the few countries in the region with structured mortuary science training programmes.
The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) became the first institution in East and Central Africa to introduce a Diploma in Mortuary Science, helping professionalize a field that had traditionally relied heavily on informal training and workplace experience.
Today, several colleges offer certificate and diploma programmes designed to prepare graduates for employment in hospitals, funeral homes and forensic facilities.
Entry Requirements
For most diploma programmes, applicants need a minimum KCSE mean grade of:
Diploma in Mortuary Science
KCSE Mean Grade C- (Minus) or above
Interestingly, unlike many healthcare courses, there are generally no strict subject requirements for admission into the diploma programme.
Certificate in Mortuary Science
KCSE Mean Grade D or D+ depending on the institution
This creates a pathway for students who may later wish to progress to diploma-level training.
Full List of Colleges Offering Mortuary Science Courses in Kenya
Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)
KMTC remains the most recognized institution offering the Diploma in Mortuary Science. The programme is available at selected campuses including:
Nairobi Campus
Kisumu Campus
Mombasa Campus
The diploma takes approximately three years to complete.
GoCare Training Institute
Offers a Diploma in Mortuary Science covering embalming, funeral arrangements, body preparation and grief counselling.
Duration: Two years.
International College of Management and Health Sciences (ICMHS)
Offers a diploma programme accredited under KNEC/CDACC structures with practical training in embalming and mortuary operations.
MedPrime Training College
Provides both certificate and diploma pathways in mortuary science.
Macmillan Medica Training College
Offers certificate and diploma programmes focused on anatomy, pathology, body preservation and mortuary management.
Cleveland Medical Training College
Offers a three-year Diploma in Mortuary Science with practical exposure to pathology assistance, embalming and mortuary operations.
St Mary's Mother and Child Hospital Medical Training College
Offers certificate-level training in mortuary science within a hospital environment.
What Will You Study in Mortuary Science?
Students pursuing Mortuary Science are exposed to a mix of health sciences and practical technical skills.
Common units include:
Human Anatomy
Human Physiology
Pathology
Microbiology
Mortuary Tools and Equipment
Embalming Techniques
Thanatology
Post-Mortem Procedures
Grief Counselling
Ethics and Law in Mortuary Practice
Infection Prevention and Control
Most programmes also require industrial attachment in healthcare or funeral service facilities.
Where Can Graduates Work?
One of the biggest misconceptions about mortuary science is that graduates only work in hospital mortuaries. In reality, employment opportunities exist in several sectors.
Public Hospitals
County referral hospitals, national referral hospitals and sub-county hospitals employ mortuary technicians and attendants.
Private Hospitals
Private healthcare facilities continue to expand mortuary services, creating opportunities for trained personnel.
Funeral Homes
Funeral homes employ embalmers, preservation specialists and funeral operations staff.
Forensic and Pathology Units
Graduates may support pathologists and forensic teams during post-mortem examinations and investigations.
Entrepreneurship
Some professionals eventually establish private funeral service businesses, body transportation services or embalming consultancies.
How Much Do Morticians Earn in Kenya?
Salary remains one of the biggest questions among students considering the profession. It is important to note that salaries vary considerably across institutions, and experience often plays a major role in determining earning potential.
While earnings vary based on location, employer and experience, current market indicators suggest the following ranges:
Entry-level mortuary attendant - Sh30,000 – Sh50,000
County government mortuary staff - Sh35,000 – Sh55,000
Private hospital mortuary technician - Sh40,000 – Sh70,000
Government forensic mortuary technician - Sh45,000 – Sh80,000
Senior embalmer - Sh50,000 – Sh100,000
NGO or humanitarian sector specialist - Sh60,000 – Sh120,000
Professionals who establish successful private funeral-service businesses can earn significantly more depending on clientele and services offered.
It is important to note that salaries vary considerably across institutions, and experience often plays a major role in determining earning potential.
Is Mortuary Science a Good Career Choice?
The answer depends on the individual. This is not a profession people should pursue solely because of salary prospects.
The work environment involves daily interaction with death, grieving families and emotionally demanding situations.
Successful professionals in mortuary science often possess a unique combination of personal and professional qualities.
Emotional resilience is essential, as the job involves working closely with death and supporting families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Professionalism and compassion are equally important, helping practitioners handle their responsibilities with dignity and empathy.
The role also demands a keen attention to detail, particularly when managing documentation, preservation procedures and health standards. Strong ethical values guide decision-making and ensure respect for both the deceased and their loved ones, while a comfort with healthcare environments helps professionals navigate the technical and clinical aspects of the job.
For individuals who possess these qualities, mortuary science can be a deeply meaningful and rewarding career, offering the opportunity to provide an invaluable service to society.
In a Nutshell ......
Mortuary science may not receive the attention enjoyed by nursing, medicine or engineering, but it has evolved into a structured and increasingly respected profession in Kenya.
With multiple colleges now offering certificate and diploma programs, students interested in healthcare-related careers have another pathway worth considering.
With multiple colleges now offering certificate and diploma programs, students interested in healthcare-related careers have another pathway worth considering. It is a career built on service, professionalism and dignity - qualities that remain essential in every society.
And while few students mention it when discussing their dream careers, the growing demand for trained mortuary professionals suggests that this little-known course could offer more opportunities than many people realize.
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