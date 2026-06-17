The front entrance of the landmark Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi (Image: Files)

The front entrance of the landmark Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Want to be a mortician? List of colleges offering mortuary science & expected salaries

Mortuary science is one of Kenya's least understood career paths, yet demand for trained professionals continues to grow. Here's everything you need to know about becoming a mortician, including entry requirements, colleges offering the course, career opportunities and expected salaries.

When KCSE results are released each year, thousands of students begin asking the same question: "What course should I pursue?"

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The answers are often predictable. Nursing. Clinical medicine. Teaching. Engineering. Journalism. Information technology.

Rarely does anyone mention mortuary science. In fact, many young Kenyans don't even realize it is a professional course offered in colleges across the country.

Yet every hospital mortuary, funeral home and forensic facility depends on trained personnel to provide services that most families only think about during moments of loss.

Behind every dignified farewell is a professional whose work combines healthcare knowledge, technical skill, compassion and professionalism.

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While it may not be a career for everyone, mortuary science has quietly become one of the more specialized healthcare-support professions in Kenya, offering structured training, growing employment opportunities and clear career progression paths.

A file image of medical students strolling around in a KMTC campus in Kenya (Image: Files)

What Is Mortuary Science?

Mortuary science is the study and practice of caring for deceased persons while supporting families through funeral and burial processes. The profession involves much more than preserving bodies.

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Qualified morticians and mortuary technicians are trained in:

Human anatomy and physiology

Pathology

Embalming and body preservation

Post-mortem support procedures

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Mortuary operations and management

Infection prevention and control

Documentation and record keeping

Bereavement support

Ethics and legal requirements in mortuary care

The work requires emotional maturity, discipline, attention to detail and a commitment to treating the deceased with dignity and respect.

Can You Study Mortuary Science in Kenya?

Yes.

Kenya is among the few countries in the region with structured mortuary science training programmes.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) became the first institution in East and Central Africa to introduce a Diploma in Mortuary Science, helping professionalize a field that had traditionally relied heavily on informal training and workplace experience.

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Today, several colleges offer certificate and diploma programmes designed to prepare graduates for employment in hospitals, funeral homes and forensic facilities.

Entry Requirements

For most diploma programmes, applicants need a minimum KCSE mean grade of:

Diploma in Mortuary Science

KCSE Mean Grade C- (Minus) or above

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Interestingly, unlike many healthcare courses, there are generally no strict subject requirements for admission into the diploma programme.

Certificate in Mortuary Science

KCSE Mean Grade D or D+ depending on the institution

This creates a pathway for students who may later wish to progress to diploma-level training.

Medical students attending a pathology class (Image: Files)

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Full List of Colleges Offering Mortuary Science Courses in Kenya

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC)

KMTC remains the most recognized institution offering the Diploma in Mortuary Science. The programme is available at selected campuses including:

Nairobi Campus

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Kisumu Campus

Mombasa Campus

The diploma takes approximately three years to complete.

GoCare Training Institute

Offers a Diploma in Mortuary Science covering embalming, funeral arrangements, body preparation and grief counselling.

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Duration: Two years.

International College of Management and Health Sciences (ICMHS)

Offers a diploma programme accredited under KNEC/CDACC structures with practical training in embalming and mortuary operations.

MedPrime Training College

Provides both certificate and diploma pathways in mortuary science.

Macmillan Medica Training College

Offers certificate and diploma programmes focused on anatomy, pathology, body preservation and mortuary management.

Cleveland Medical Training College

Offers a three-year Diploma in Mortuary Science with practical exposure to pathology assistance, embalming and mortuary operations.

St Mary's Mother and Child Hospital Medical Training College

Offers certificate-level training in mortuary science within a hospital environment.

What Will You Study in Mortuary Science?

Students pursuing Mortuary Science are exposed to a mix of health sciences and practical technical skills.

Common units include:

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Pathology

Microbiology

Mortuary Tools and Equipment

Embalming Techniques

Thanatology

Post-Mortem Procedures

Grief Counselling

Ethics and Law in Mortuary Practice

Infection Prevention and Control

Most programmes also require industrial attachment in healthcare or funeral service facilities.

A demonstrative medical class in progress at a Nairobi KMTC campus (Image: Files)

Where Can Graduates Work?

One of the biggest misconceptions about mortuary science is that graduates only work in hospital mortuaries. In reality, employment opportunities exist in several sectors.

Public Hospitals

County referral hospitals, national referral hospitals and sub-county hospitals employ mortuary technicians and attendants.

Private Hospitals

Private healthcare facilities continue to expand mortuary services, creating opportunities for trained personnel.

Funeral Homes

Funeral homes employ embalmers, preservation specialists and funeral operations staff.

Forensic and Pathology Units

Graduates may support pathologists and forensic teams during post-mortem examinations and investigations.

Entrepreneurship

Some professionals eventually establish private funeral service businesses, body transportation services or embalming consultancies.

How Much Do Morticians Earn in Kenya?

Salary remains one of the biggest questions among students considering the profession. It is important to note that salaries vary considerably across institutions, and experience often plays a major role in determining earning potential.

While earnings vary based on location, employer and experience, current market indicators suggest the following ranges:

Entry-level mortuary attendant - Sh30,000 – Sh50,000

County government mortuary staff - Sh35,000 – Sh55,000

Private hospital mortuary technician - Sh40,000 – Sh70,000

Government forensic mortuary technician - Sh45,000 – Sh80,000

Senior embalmer - Sh50,000 – Sh100,000

NGO or humanitarian sector specialist - Sh60,000 – Sh120,000

Professionals who establish successful private funeral-service businesses can earn significantly more depending on clientele and services offered.

It is important to note that salaries vary considerably across institutions, and experience often plays a major role in determining earning potential.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor during his admission to the bar ceremony (Image: Files)

Is Mortuary Science a Good Career Choice?

The answer depends on the individual. This is not a profession people should pursue solely because of salary prospects.

The work environment involves daily interaction with death, grieving families and emotionally demanding situations.

Successful professionals in mortuary science often possess a unique combination of personal and professional qualities.

Emotional resilience is essential, as the job involves working closely with death and supporting families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Professionalism and compassion are equally important, helping practitioners handle their responsibilities with dignity and empathy.

The role also demands a keen attention to detail, particularly when managing documentation, preservation procedures and health standards. Strong ethical values guide decision-making and ensure respect for both the deceased and their loved ones, while a comfort with healthcare environments helps professionals navigate the technical and clinical aspects of the job.

For individuals who possess these qualities, mortuary science can be a deeply meaningful and rewarding career, offering the opportunity to provide an invaluable service to society.

In a Nutshell ......

Mortuary science may not receive the attention enjoyed by nursing, medicine or engineering, but it has evolved into a structured and increasingly respected profession in Kenya.

With multiple colleges now offering certificate and diploma programs, students interested in healthcare-related careers have another pathway worth considering.

With multiple colleges now offering certificate and diploma programs, students interested in healthcare-related careers have another pathway worth considering. It is a career built on service, professionalism and dignity - qualities that remain essential in every society.