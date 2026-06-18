Think your job is stressful? Spend a day in a Kenyan chief's office

From missing goats and land feuds to runaway lovers and government directives nobody seems to understand, a Kenyan chief's day is less about paperwork and more about managing the endless theatre of village life.

Most people think they know what a chief does.

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They picture a respectable man seated behind a wooden desk, occasionally stamping documents, signing recommendation letters and nodding wisely at visitors before sending them on their way.

That image lasts exactly until about 6:17 in the morning. That is when the chief's phone rings. A goat has disappeared. Not died, or attacked by a leopard or something close. Simply disappeared.

The owner is convinced it has been stolen. By seven o'clock, the neighbour has become the prime suspect. By eight, the neighbour's relatives have somehow been dragged into the matter.

By nine, half the village is discussing the case with the seriousness normally reserved for constitutional amendments. The fascinating thing is that some of the loudest contributors have never actually seen the goat.

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Senior Chief Nzaku of Mavivye Location in Machakos County (Image: Facebook)

Contextual theories arise

Yet they have theories. Plenty of theories. One swears the animal was seen near the river at dawn. Another insists the matter is connected to an old disagreement between two families.

An elderly man arrives with historical context stretching so far back that by the end of his explanation nobody remembers what happened to the goat in the first place.

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And just like that, the chief's day is underway.

What many Kenyans don't realise is that being a chief is one of the strangest jobs in the country.

What’s the chief’s role, actually?

On paper, it looks administrative but in reality, it is part counselling, part policing, part diplomacy and part damage control.

A chief can spend the morning settling a land dispute between brothers who have been arguing for so many years that even their children are tired of hearing the story. Each brother arrives carrying a piece of evidence that don’t always align.

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The evidence rarely agrees but witnesses will still emerge. Memories suddenly become very selective, and old family grudges are easily revived.

Before long, everyone is talking at once and the chief is left trying to determine where the truth ends and family politics begins.

Madam Christine Esibate, Chief of Ukame Location in Kajiado County during a recent national celebration (Image: Facebook)

The afternoon beckons

All that happens before lunch. The afternoon usually brings a completely different set of challenges. Say, a parent reports a child who has stopped attending school. Sometimes, a domestic disagreement requires intervention before tempers boil over.

A young couple has disappeared and rumours are spreading across the village faster than a breaking news alert. It’s a circus, really.

At some point in the middle of this madness, there is also a government meeting. This is where the chief must explain a new directive to residents. Then explain it again.

And then one more time for the gentleman who arrived thirty minutes late but would still like the entire meeting summarised from the beginning.

Through all this, the goat case remains active.

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It’s all based on history

Village disputes are rarely about what they claim to be. A missing chicken may actually be an inheritance conflict that has been simmering for years.

A disagreement over a footpath may have started with a borrowed bicycle, a disputed debt or a wedding disagreement nobody ever got over.

The visible problem is usually just the latest chapter of a much longer story.

That is perhaps the most difficult part of a chief's job. While the paperwork is usually straightforward, the people are not. Every complaint comes wrapped inside emotions, history, family dynamics and community politics.

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To solve the problem in front of him, the chief often has to untangle ten others hiding underneath.

Then, sometime in the evening, the great goat mystery is finally solved. The poor animal is found peacefully grazing in somebody's banana plantation - healthy. Of course, completely unbothered and unaware of the social chaos it has caused.

Once the fire-breathing owner recovers the animal, he’ll disappear quietly into his compound without so much as an apology. The witnesses sigh and whisper in groups pointing at the accused neighbor now proven innocent with their chins.

No one admits they may have overreacted.

Hon. David Ole Sankok hosts a delegation of Maa traditional chiefs at his residence recently (Image: Facebook)

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Life simply moves on ....

The chief, meanwhile, returns to his office, gathers his files and prepares for another day with one important lesson:

Tomorrow will not be quieter.

Somewhere in the village tonight, a new dispute is already being born. Perhaps a boundary disagreement. Perhaps a family quarrel.

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Or, perhaps an ambitious young man is currently seeking financial partners for a highly questionable local brew venture.

Whatever it is, chances are the chief will hear about it first thing in the morning.