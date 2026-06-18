Confused by the new FIFA World Cup format? Here's how teams reach the final

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups, labelled A to L, with each group containing four teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Explained How Teams Progress From the Group Stage to the Final

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has introduced the biggest format change in the tournament's history, with 48 teams competing instead of the traditional 32.

Hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament features more matches, more teams and an additional knockout round.

While the expanded format has opened the door for more nations to participate, it has also raised questions among fans about how teams qualify for the knockout stages.

With the group stage now under way, here's a simple guide to how the tournament works and what teams must do to stay in the race for football's biggest prize.

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Every team begins in a group of four

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups, labelled A to L, with each group containing four teams.

For example, Group K consists of: Portugal

DR Congo

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Scotland players celebrate after scoring a goal

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Each team plays the other three teams once, meaning every nation has three group-stage matches.

As things stand, Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, while Colombia defeated Uzbekistan 3-1.

Those results leave Colombia top of the group after the opening round, but with two matches still to play, all four teams remain in contention for qualification.

The same applies across the other 11 groups.

Every result earns points

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Teams earn points using the familiar football scoring system:

A win earns three points.

A draw earns one point.

A defeat earns no points.

Take Group L as an example.

England began their campaign with a convincing 4-2 victory over Croatia, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0.

After one round of matches, the standings would look like this:

However, with two matches still remaining, Croatia and Panama are far from eliminated because they can still collect six more points.

Finishing third could still be enough

One of the biggest changes at the 2026 World Cup is that teams do not necessarily have to finish in the top two to reach the knockout rounds.

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The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically qualify, giving 24 teams.

The remaining eight places go to the best third-placed teams across all groups.

This means a team can lose one match, recover in the remaining fixtures and still progress.

Imagine Portugal finish Group K with four points after drawing with DR Congo, beating Uzbekistan and narrowly losing to Colombia.

If Portugal finish third but have a better points total or goal difference than most other third-placed teams, they could still qualify for the Round of 32.

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That makes every goal important, even in matches where a team cannot finish first or second.

What happens if teams finish level?

Sometimes two teams finish with the same number of points.

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Suppose South Korea and Mexico both finish Group A on five points.

FIFA would first compare their goal difference. If that is also identical, the next factor would be the number of goals scored.

If they still cannot be separated, disciplinary records, based on yellow and red cards, come into play before any further tiebreaking methods are used.

For that reason, teams often continue attacking late in matches because scoring one extra goal could be enough to move above another nation.

The knockout stage begins with 32 teams

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Once the group stage ends, 32 teams remain.

This is another major change from previous World Cups.

Instead of beginning with the Round of 16, the 2026 tournament starts its knockout phase with a Round of 32.

From this stage onwards, every match is a winner-takes-all contest.

If a game finishes level after 90 minutes, it goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If neither side can find a winner, the match is decided by a penalty shootout.

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The winners advance while the losers are immediately eliminated.

Argentine striker Lionel Messi

The road to the final

This is the first knockout round and one of the biggest additions to the expanded 2026 World Cup.

A total of 32 teams qualify, made up of the 24 teams that finish first or second in their groups and the eight best third-placed teams.

These teams are paired against one another according to FIFA's tournament bracket.

For example, a team that finishes first in its group will usually face a team that finished second or qualified as one of the best third-placed teams from another group. This rewards teams for topping their groups.

Imagine England finish first in Group L while Portugal qualify as one of the best third-placed teams from Group K.

The two nations could be drawn against each other in the Round of 32. If England win 2-1, they move on while Portugal's tournament ends immediately.

If the match is tied after 90 minutes, it goes to 30 minutes of extra time. If neither side scores the winner during extra time, the match is settled by a penalty shootout.

Portugal's Christiano Ronaldo

Round of 16

The 16 winners from the Round of 32 advance to the next stage.

At this point, the quality of opposition becomes even tougher because only teams that have already won a knockout match remain in the competition.

Suppose Colombia top Group K and defeat a third-placed team in the Round of 32. They could then face England in the Round of 16 if England also won their opening knockout match.

Only the winner progresses. If Colombia win after extra time or penalties, they book a place in the quarter-finals, while England are eliminated.

Quarter-finals

Only eight teams remain, making every match even more significant.

The quarter-finals consist of four matches, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Imagine Argentina defeat Denmark in the Round of 16 while France eliminate Belgium. Argentina and France could then meet in one of the quarter-finals.

Victory would take either nation within one match of reaching the World Cup final.

At this stage, teams often become more cautious because a single mistake can end years of preparation.

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Semi-finals

The four remaining teams compete in two semi-final matches.

Winning a semi-final guarantees a place in the FIFA World Cup Final, while defeat means the dream of becoming world champions is over.

For example, if Argentina beat France in the quarter-finals and Brazil overcome Germany in another quarter-final, the two South American giants could face each other in a blockbuster semi-final.

The winner advances to the final, while the loser still has one more match to play.

Third-place play-off

Unlike the other knockout rounds, the teams that lose the semi-finals are not eliminated immediately.

Instead, they meet in the third-place play-off to determine who finishes third at the World Cup.

Although it does not carry the prestige of the final, many teams treat the match seriously as it offers the chance to end the tournament with a medal and a victory.

For smaller footballing nations, finishing third can be one of the greatest achievements in their history.

Congolese players celebrate after scoring a goal in their match against Portugal

The FIFA World Cup Final

The final is the last match of the tournament and determines the world champions.

The two semi-final winners meet, with the winning nation lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

If the final is level after 90 minutes, it follows the same format as every other knockout match. The teams play 30 minutes of extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout decides the champions.

For instance, if England defeat Colombia, France, and Brazil to reach the final, they could face Argentina, who might have overcome Portugal, Germany and Spain on the other side of the draw.