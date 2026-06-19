Inside the multi-phase overhaul of JKIA airport infrastructure, what gov't has planned

The government argues that without expansion, Kenya risks losing its competitive edge in regional aviation.

Kenya is pushing ahead with plans to transform Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) into a modern aviation hub with the capacity to handle up to 22 million passengers annually.

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The project is one of the country’s biggest infrastructure upgrades in years and is aimed at repositioning Nairobi as a leading air transport centre in East and Central Africa.

The expansion comes at a time when JKIA is under growing pressure from rising passenger numbers, increasing cargo traffic, and more aircraft movements.

Much of the airport’s core infrastructure was built decades ago, with only gradual upgrades over time. Officials say this has left the facility stretched and in need of major renewal to meet future demand.

Why the upgrade is needed

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JKIA currently handles about 7.5 million passengers a year, but forecasts show demand will continue rising over the next decade. The airport is already experiencing capacity constraints, especially during peak travel periods.

The government argues that without expansion, Kenya risks losing its competitive edge in regional aviation.

Other countries in the region are also investing heavily in their airports, and Nairobi’s position as a key hub could weaken if JKIA does not keep up.

The modernization plan is therefore framed not just as an airport project, but as a long-term economic investment tied to trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

JKIA international arrivals terminal

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What the expansion includes

The upgrade is based on a master plan and feasibility study developed by a global aviation consultancy after a year of technical work and stakeholder consultations. The plan has already moved into the design and procurement phase.

The project is divided into three main components:

1. Rehabilitation of the existing airfield

This includes resurfacing and improving runways, taxiways, and aprons. The goal is to improve safety, reduce delays, and support more efficient aircraft movement.

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2. Upgrading existing terminals

Current terminal buildings will be expanded and renovated to increase capacity from 7.5 million to 12 million passengers annually. This phase focuses on improving passenger flow, facilities, and operational efficiency.

3. Construction of a new terminal

A new modern terminal is planned to handle an additional 10 million passengers per year. This will include domestic and international facilities and is designed to integrate with existing airport systems such as taxiways, access roads, and aircraft parking areas.

When combined, the upgrades will raise JKIA’s total capacity to about 22 million passengers per year.

Timeline and delivery

The expansion will be implemented in phases over several years. Airfield rehabilitation is expected to take about 15 months, while upgrades to existing terminals will take around 18 months.

The new terminal and associated facilities are expected to take approximately 36 months to complete, followed by defect liability periods for maintenance and corrections.

A Kenya Airways plane at JKIA.

Officials say the phased approach is intended to allow parts of the airport to remain operational during construction, reducing disruption to travellers and airlines.

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Cost and financing plan

The total cost of the project is projected not to exceed Sh154.2 billion. The government says the figure reflects the scale and complexity of rebuilding and expanding a functioning international airport.

Funding will be structured through airport revenue streams, with support from development finance institutions and commercial lenders.

Trade Development Bank and the African Finance Corporation have been brought on board as lead arrangers to structure the financing and attract additional partners.

Authorities argue that compared to similar airport developments in the region, the project remains competitively priced.

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Strategic importance for Kenya

Government officials describe the JKIA expansion as a strategic national investment. Beyond passenger travel, the airport plays a major role in cargo transport, tourism, and business connectivity.

A section of JKIA

The upgraded facility is expected to strengthen Nairobi’s position as a regional hub, improve efficiency for airlines, and support long-term economic growth.

It also aims to improve Kenya’s competitiveness as other African countries expand their own aviation infrastructure.

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If completed as planned, JKIA will shift from an ageing airport operating under pressure to a modern, expanded aviation hub capable of handling more passengers, larger aircraft flows, and higher cargo volumes.