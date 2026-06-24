Meru County: Court freezes proposed State House project inside Imenti Forest

Meru County Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia and other officials tour a section of Imenti Forest earmarked for the proposed state lodge and airstrip (Image: Files)

Meru County Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia and other officials tour a section of Imenti Forest earmarked for the proposed state lodge and airstrip (Image: Files)

The Environment and Land Court has temporarily halted a proposed state development inside the protected Imenti Forest, citing a petition challenging the project's impact on the ecosystem.

Plans to construct a State House lodge, airstrip and golf course inside the protected Imenti Forest have been temporarily suspended after the Environment and Land Court in Meru issued conservatory orders stopping any activities linked to the project.

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In orders issued on June 23, Justice Oguttu Mboya directed that no excision, allocation, surveying, leasing, clearing of vegetation or construction should take place in the forest until the case before the court is heard and determined.

The judge certified the matter as urgent and scheduled further directions for June 30.

Environment and Land Court Judge Justice Oguttu Mboya makes a speech at a past Judiciary function in Nairobi (Image: Files)

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Forest protection concerns

The petition was filed amid reports that approximately 100 acres of Imenti Forest had been earmarked for a presidential housing project.

Petitioners argue that the proposed development threatens the ecological integrity of the forest and could undermine its protected status.

The case has reignited debate over the use of public forests and the balance between development projects and environmental conservation.

Imenti Forest forms part of a critical ecosystem in Meru County and plays an important role in water catchment, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation.

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An adult male elephant strolls in the lower part of Imenti Forest, part of the rich fauna in the vast ecosystem (Image: Files)

Court demands project documents

As part of the orders, the court directed respondents to file all documents related to the proposed development within 14 days.

These include environmental impact assessments, approvals, permits, feasibility studies and records of public participation linked to the project.

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The documents are expected to help the court determine whether the proposed development complied with environmental and legal requirements before any implementation began.

For now, all activities connected to the project remain suspended pending further court directions.