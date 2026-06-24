Advertisement

Meru County: Court freezes proposed State House project inside Imenti Forest

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 15:45 - 24 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Meru County Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia and other officials tour a section of Imenti Forest earmarked for the proposed state lodge and airstrip (Image: Files)
The Environment and Land Court has temporarily halted a proposed state development inside the protected Imenti Forest, citing a petition challenging the project's impact on the ecosystem.
Advertisement

Plans to construct a State House lodge, airstrip and golf course inside the protected Imenti Forest have been temporarily suspended after the Environment and Land Court in Meru issued conservatory orders stopping any activities linked to the project.

Advertisement

In orders issued on June 23, Justice Oguttu Mboya directed that no excision, allocation, surveying, leasing, clearing of vegetation or construction should take place in the forest until the case before the court is heard and determined.

The judge certified the matter as urgent and scheduled further directions for June 30.

Environment and Land Court Judge Justice Oguttu Mboya makes a speech at a past Judiciary function in Nairobi (Image: Files)
Environment and Land Court Judge Justice Oguttu Mboya makes a speech at a past Judiciary function in Nairobi (Image: Files)
Advertisement

Forest protection concerns

The petition was filed amid reports that approximately 100 acres of Imenti Forest had been earmarked for a presidential housing project.

Petitioners argue that the proposed development threatens the ecological integrity of the forest and could undermine its protected status.

The case has reignited debate over the use of public forests and the balance between development projects and environmental conservation.

Imenti Forest forms part of a critical ecosystem in Meru County and plays an important role in water catchment, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation.

Advertisement
An adult male elephant strolls in the lower part of Imenti Forest, part of the rich fauna in the vast ecosystem (Image: Files)
An adult male elephant strolls in the lower part of Imenti Forest, part of the rich fauna in the vast ecosystem (Image: Files)

Court demands project documents

As part of the orders, the court directed respondents to file all documents related to the proposed development within 14 days.

These include environmental impact assessments, approvals, permits, feasibility studies and records of public participation linked to the project.

Advertisement

The documents are expected to help the court determine whether the proposed development complied with environmental and legal requirements before any implementation began.

For now, all activities connected to the project remain suspended pending further court directions.

The case is likely to attract national attention as questions emerge over the proposed use of protected forest land and the environmental implications of major government developments within conservation areas.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Meru County: Court freezes proposed State House project inside Imenti Forest
News
24.06.2026
Meru County: Court freezes proposed State House project inside Imenti Forest
Kenya's next General Election set for August 10, 2027 as IEBC unveils key deadlines
News
24.06.2026
Kenya's next General Election set for August 10, 2027 as IEBC unveils key deadlines
Bob Njagi arrested ahead of planned June 25 Gen Z memorial protests
News
24.06.2026
Bob Njagi arrested ahead of planned June 25 Gen Z memorial protests
Principals push for Sh 43,000 increment of school fees: See how this affects you
News
24.06.2026
Principals push for Sh 43,000 increment of school fees: See how this affects you
Ongoing construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC)
News
24.06.2026
Inside the security planning behind Kenya's biggest convention centre
An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office
News
24.06.2026
Is your car older than 4 years? Prepare to pay this amount to NTSA annually or risk massive fines