Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho after being declared winner of the Ol Kalou by elections

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho after being declared winner of the Ol Kalou by elections

What Sammy Kamau Ngotho said in his first remarks after Ol Kalou victory

According to the official IEBC results, he comfortably defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who received 5,450 votes.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho has called for unity, inclusivity and respect for the media after being declared the winner of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

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Speaking shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced him as the winner on Friday morning, Kamau thanked residents for their support, reached out to his political competitors and strongly condemned the violence that targeted journalists during the election.

Kamau was elected as the new Member of Parliament after garnering 35,440 votes in the closely watched by-election.

According to the official IEBC results, he comfortably defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga, who received 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party candidate Wilson Kigwa finished third with 198 votes, followed by Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka (NLP) with 103 votes.

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Timothy Kamau Kariuki (PM) garnered 51, Edwin Kariiri Muchiri (PNU) with 28, Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) with 19, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki (KMM) with 16, and Rachael Wangui Njoroge (PDP) with 11 votes.

The IEBC said the by-election recorded a voter turnout of 57 per cent, with 41,656 ballots cast out of 73,480 registered voters.

Ol Kalou by-election candidates

Calls for unity after decisive victory

In his first address after the declaration, Kamau acknowledged that elections naturally produce winners and losers but urged all candidates to work together for the development of Ol Kalou.

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"Asiyekubali kushindwa sio mshindani, Leo ni Mimi, kesho bado ni Mimi 2027 nyinyi mgonje na hapo mbele," he said before inviting his competitors to continue sharing ideas for the constituency.

He added: "I listened to most of you, you have great brilliant ideas we can only share for the betterment of Ol Kalou we can always engage."

The MP-elect's remarks signalled his intention to foster cooperation beyond the campaign period despite the heated contest.

Sammy Kamau Ngotho works up the crowd in the run up to the July 2026 by-elections in Ol Kalou Constituency (Image: Files)

Extends hand to UDA rival

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Kamau also singled out his closest challenger, UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga, saying he was ready to work with him during the leadership transition.

"My closest opponent who was the UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga, I also want to extend a hand, you are a brother but as I had always said you had control over the goons but maybe they were beyond you," Kamau said.

"I want to tell you I will always be there and I know because you were serving that office as office manager, I know we will interact as you do the handover," he added.

The remarks came after a campaign period that was marked by political tensions and isolated incidents of violence.

Condemns attacks on journalists

Kamau also used his victory speech to condemn attacks on journalists covering the by-election, describing the incidents as shameful and unacceptable.

"Today also at Mumbi Primary I noticed goons attacking the fourth estate. It is very sad, the media people are in hospital Ol Kalou JM, some lost their cameras and their instruments and it's very shameful if there are people we don't touch it's the media," he said.

Ol Kalou DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau