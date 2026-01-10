President William Ruto when he joined other voters in the ongoing UDA grassroot elections on Saturday, January 10, 2026

Inside the record rush for UDA positions & what it reveals about the party

The ongoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections has attracted a record number of candidates with President William Ruto casting his vote at Koilel Primary School in Uasin Gishu County.

The exercise is happening in 20 counties with registered party members electing officials at the at the polling centre level.

Speaking after voting, President Ruto touched on the many candidates eyeing various slots and the significance of the exercise.

I commend all the candidates for stepping forward in numbers far beyond expectation to offer leadership at the grassroots. Their commitment strengthens our party and advances the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which is anchored on inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

As a party, we remain firmly committed to democratic governance and responsive leadership that listens to the people and delivers on their priorities

According to the party, 310,651 candidates are contesting for various positions with voting being held across 12,000 polling centres.

Voters in each of the polling stations are expected to elect 20 officials as the party seeks to strengthen its grassroots structures ahead of 2027.

Contest in Mount Kenya

Mount Kenya region where the party has endured sustained onslaught from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has emerged as a key battleground.

Meru county has 35,343 candidates with record number of candidates was also recorded in Kiambu with 21,000 candidates, Murang’a (20,880), Nyandarua (18,665), Nyeri (16,448), Kirinyaga (14,000), and Embu (15,881).

Party insiders hold that the record number of candidates is a clear indication that the UDA remains the party of choice in the region with party leadership positions attracting candidates in their thousands.

They also view the data as a reflection of UDA’s well-grounded party structures with support from the lowest levels all the way up and successful grassroots mobilization.

Party records show that 80,038 have sailed through as they are unopposed, with the winners of the ongoing exercise set to see the remaining slots filled.