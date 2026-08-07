Uber Kenya is a leading multi-modal ride-hailing and delivery platform that allows you to request local on-demand transport, send packages, and order food in Nairobi and major urban centers (Image: Files)

Uber Kenya is a leading multi-modal ride-hailing and delivery platform that allows you to request local on-demand transport, send packages, and order food in Nairobi and major urban centers (Image: Files)

How Uber, Bolt and Little Cab calculate taxi fares in Kenya

Ever wondered why the same Uber or Bolt trip can cost KSh350 one day and KSh600 the next? Ride-hailing apps use algorithms that calculate fares based on distance, time, demand and traffic before a driver even accepts your request.

Digital taxi services have changed how Kenyans move around cities.

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Whether using Uber, Bolt, Little Cab or Faras, passengers receive an estimated fare within seconds of requesting a ride.

That figure is not random - it is generated using several factors that determine what you'll pay.

Bolt App was founded in Estonia in 2013 - it connects passengers with independent drivers via a mobile app, serving as a primary competitor to companies like Uber (Image: Files)

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It starts with your location

When you request a ride, the app uses your phone's GPS to identify where you are.

It then searches for nearby drivers, estimates how quickly each can reach you and sends the request to the most suitable one.

At the same time, the system calculates an estimated fare using your destination and current road conditions.

How the fare is calculated

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Every trip starts with a base fare.

The app then adds the distance you are expected to travel and the time the journey is likely to take.

If traffic slows the trip, the fare may increase because the vehicle spends more time on the road.

Some platforms also set a minimum fare for short journeys to ensure drivers receive a reasonable payment.

The price shown before you confirm the ride is an estimate, although it may change if the route or trip duration changes significantly.

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Why prices change

One of the biggest factors affecting fares is demand.

During rush hour, heavy rain, concerts or public holidays, more people request rides than there are drivers available.

The platform responds by temporarily increasing prices to encourage more drivers onto the road.

Once demand returns to normal, fares usually drop as well.

Little Cab is a popular African multi-service super-app developed by Craft Silicon that provides ride-hailing, logistics, and delivery services (Image: Files)

How drivers are paid

When a trip ends, the platform deducts its commission before paying the driver.

The amount a driver earns depends on the fare, the platform's commission and operating costs such as fuel, maintenance and insurance.

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Many platforms also offer bonuses for completing a target number of trips during busy periods.

Are ratings important?

Passengers and drivers rate each other after every trip.

These ratings help platforms identify poor service, investigate complaints and reward drivers who consistently provide good customer experiences.

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Drivers with persistently low ratings risk suspension or removal from the platform.

Safety beyond the ride

Modern ride-hailing apps also record every trip digitally.

The route, driver details and payment are stored on the platform, while most apps allow passengers to share their live location and access emergency assistance features.

These digital records make it easier to resolve disputes and investigate complaints than with traditional street taxis.

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Behind every fare

Although booking a taxi takes only a few seconds, the app performs dozens of calculations before displaying a price.