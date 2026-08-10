Inside Kenya’s “cancel culture”: Larry Madowo becomes latest target after appearance at Charlene Ruto’s Koito

“Cancel Larry Madowo”: How one traditional engagement ceremony moment turned CNN journalist into Kenya’s latest cancel culture target

CNN journalist Larry Madowo found himself at the center of a heated online debate after attending the traditional engagement ceremony of President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene, with a section of Kenyans questioning whether his appearance amounted to a betrayal of the principles he has publicly stood for.

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Charlene Ruto and Tanzanian technology entrepreneur Isaya Yunge held their traditional Koito ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The ceremony brought together members of the two families, friends and a number of high-profile guests, including President Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto and senior political figures.

But amid the traditional celebrations, colorful attire and high-profile guest list, it was the appearance of Madowo that quickly became one of the biggest talking points online.

Why Larry Madowo's presence became such a big deal

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A video circulating on social media showed the CNN International Correspondent greeting President Ruto, who was standing alongside the First Lady.

Journalist Larry Madowo with President William Ruto and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

Madowo and the President exchanged pleasantries before having a brief conversation and sharing a laugh. Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was also seen greeting Madowo, who was later escorted away by a security officer.

For a journalist who has spent years reporting critically on the government, the images were enough to ignite a fresh debate about where professional criticism ends and personal relationships begin.

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Madowo's attendance was subsequently criticised by a section of Kenyans online, with some accusing him of abandoning the principles associated with his public image.

“Voice of the people”

Larry was one of the most visible journalists on the ground during Kenya's 2024 anti-government protests, covering demonstrations sparked by opposition to the Finance Bill before the movement broadened into wider concerns over governance, corruption, the cost of living and police brutality.

During the protests, Madowo and his crew were caught in the middle of police operations, with CNN reporting that a tear-gas canister fragment hit him while he was covering the demonstrations.

On another occasion, the former NTV journalist reported that a police officer appeared to aim directly at him despite the journalist being clearly marked as press.

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His coverage subsequently extended to wider questions around human rights and government accountability.

In March 2026, Madowo was named a Human Rights Defenders of the Year for his coverage of the Gen Z protests and other crackdowns on dissent in East Africa.

He has also continued to scrutinise the government on issues outside the protests, including pointing out concerns around state facilities and government presentation.

In May, for example, he publicly questioned the condition of a podium being used by President Ruto while hosting French President Emmanuel Macron.

That history has earned Madowo a particularly strong following among Kenyans who identify with the country's recent protest movement and broader demands for accountability.

Journalist Larry Madowo

Amid the backlash, it later emerged that the journalist was not attending Isaya and Charlene’s ceremony simply because he had been invited by the Ruto family.

He has a longstanding friendship with Isaya Yunge, Charlene's fiancé.

That relationship was brought back into the spotlight after an old video and photos of Madowo and Yunge resurfaced online, showing the two together years before Yunge's relationship with Charlene became public.

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Madowo himself appeared to settle the question of why he was at the ceremony when he congratulated the couple after the event.

“Harusi tunayooo! Hongera sana. Proud of my little brother Isaya for getting his bride Charlene. Welcome to the family.” he wrote.

He later shared a photograph of himself with the newly engaged couple. The explanation, however, did little to end the debate.

For his supporters, the friendship provided a straightforward reason for Madowo's attendance: he was there for a friend.

For critics, however, the explanation did not entirely settle the question because of the symbolism attached to the event and Madowo's interaction with President Ruto.

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‘Cancel Larry’ enters the conversation

Rather than issue a lengthy defence, Madowo appeared to embrace the online storm.

He posted: “Cancel Larry Madowo.”

The post immediately became another talking point, with Kenyans interpreting the response differently.

Cancel Larry Madowo — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 9, 2026

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Some saw it as a sarcastic dismissal of the criticism, while others viewed it as an unnecessarily provocative response from a journalist whose audience has supported him through his coverage of politically sensitive stories.

Among the most pointed criticism came from journalist and YouTuber Lynn Ngugi, who challenged the argument that Madowo was simply attending because the groom was his friend.

Ngugi argued that principles become meaningful precisely when maintaining them is uncomfortable.

YouTuber Lynn Ngugi

Critics say it is about more than a handshake

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Her criticism centred on the symbolism of Madowo appearing alongside leaders whom he has previously held to account, arguing that proximity to people accused of presiding over abuses cannot always be separated from the political message it may send.

"I will never trust Larry Madowo again in my life! I feel used and betrayed," said Thirsty Kipsoiwet.

"Larry Madowo has really disappointed us," Kirwa said on his part.

Ben Owiti Yada was among those who argued that Madowo's attendance itself was not the problem, but questioned the tone of his response.

“Going to the wedding wasn't a problem at all. This tweet right here is the problem,” he said, arguing that the journalist's audience had supported him and could not simply be dismissed.

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However, others took the opposite view with ItsGregy questioned why political disagreements should determine whether someone attends the ceremony of a close friend.

“So someone should not attend a ceremony of a close friend coz of their political differences? Let people be buana,” the user said.

Another user, Free Oyetu, argued that a personal interaction with the President should not automatically be interpreted as political surrender.

“Having a chitchat with the president is no reason to cancel you,” the user said, arguing that political disagreements could remain policy-based rather than personal.

Alicia Kerry similarly defended Madowo, questioning whether those criticising him would have rejected a personal invitation from the President or his family.

“Some people are here commenting and if they were invited by the president or his daughter they would run in a heartbeat!” she said.

Munene Murira summed up the defence more bluntly, describing the backlash as “selective cancel culture”.

Alfred Abuya also questioned the idea that congratulating Charlene and Isaya amounted to endorsing Ruto.

“I don't understand why some people imagine congratulating this new couple is supporting Ruto,” he said.

The criticism reflects a sentiment that has become increasingly common in Kenya's highly polarised online political environment: that public figures who position themselves as voices for change are expected to maintain distance from the people they criticise.

In recent years, Kenyans on social media have repeatedly turned against public figures after they are seen interacting with political leaders or institutions that their audiences oppose.

The person is accused of “selling out”, “being bought”, or abandoning the cause.

One of the more recent examples involved Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza and content creator Dennis Ombachi after their interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron during his May 2026 visit to Kenya.

Bien, Ombachi attend exclusive private dinner with Emmanuel Macron

Bien responded to the backlash by insisting that engaging with powerful figures did not mean surrendering his identity or principles.

“Presence is not submission,” he said.

The episode generated a broader debate about whether public figures should be judged by who they are photographed with or by what they actually say and do.