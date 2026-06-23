Tusker B2B: Bien’s first council review offers candid look at artists' progress

The episode also explores the importance of mental wellness in the music industry, with Bien emphasising the need for a dedicated mental wellness coach in the program

Base to Billboardz (B2B) mentor Bien takes centre stage in Episode 6 as he convenes the first council review, assessing the progress of the six emerging artists on their journey to music stardom.

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Listening to each artist's latest songs, Bien delivers honest and constructive feedback, encouraging them to embrace their individuality and lean into the qualities that make them unique.

He challenges the artists to own their authenticity while highlighting areas they need to refine as they continue developing their sound and artistry.

The episode also explores the importance of mental wellness in the music industry, with Bien emphasising the need for a dedicated mental wellness coach in the program, to help the artists navigate the pressures and opportunities that come with pursuing a career in music.

This council review marks a defining moment in the Base to Billboardz journey, as the artists begin to confront not only their musical potential but also the discipline, mindset, and resilience required to transition from emerging talent to industry-ready performers.

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Bien’s guidance sets a clear tone: growth is not only about sound, but also about self-awareness, consistency, and authenticity.

Viewers are then taken deeper into the story of Njuguna, whose musical journey has been shaped by unwavering support and determination.

Raised by his grandmother, Anne Wariara, Njuguna's talent was recognised from a young age, prompting her to nurture and support his dreams.

Music producer John Kalavu also reflects on how the pair first met and the creative process that led them through several stage names before ultimately settling on "Njuguna", a name that would come to define the artist's identity.

Driven by his passion for music, Njuguna made the bold decision to leave his job in Mombasa and join Base to Billboardz, seeing the platform as a pivotal opportunity to take his career to the next level.

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From candid reviews and conversations around artist development to a powerful story of sacrifice and perseverance, Episode 6 offers an intimate look at the realities and rewards of chasing a dream.