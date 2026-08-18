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EPRA declares Director-General vacancy as Space Agency opens 35 job applications

Jason Ndunyu 10:43 - 18 August 2026
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Acting EPRA Director General Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Oketch (Image: EPRA)
Acting EPRA Director General Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Oketch (Image: EPRA)
EPRA opens the door to its top leadership position as the Kenya Space Agency invites qualified Kenyans to apply for several job openings
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The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has invited applications for the position of Director-General, following the announcement of a vacancy for the authority's top executive position.

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This comes following the resignation of former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo in April 2026 after he was arrest and detained over a multibillion scandal involving the irregular importation of substandard emergency fuel and manipulation of fuel stock data.

The regulatory body in a notice on August 18, 2026, said that the position is open to qualified, experienced and result-oriented Kenyans who meet the requirements set out in the vacancy notice.

File image of former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi
File image of former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

The successful candidate will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction at EPRA in line with the authority's strategic plan.

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Responsibilities of EPRA boss

According to the notice, the Director-General will oversee the technical and economic regulation of electricity-related utilities involved in generation, importation, exportation, transmission, distribution, supply and use of electrical energy.

The position also carries responsibility for regulating petroleum activities, including the importation, refining, exportation, transportation, storage and sale of petroleum and petroleum products.

The successful appointee will further guide the regulation, monitoring and supervision of upstream petroleum operations and infrastructure in Kenya.

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Other responsibilities include oversight of the regulation and production, conversion, distribution, supply, marketing and use of renewable energy, including solar, wind, geothermal, bioenergy, tidal and hydropower.

The vacancy notice also assigns the Director-General responsibility for promoting good governance within EPRA and ensuring proper internal monitoring and control systems.

Eligibility

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens and hold at least a bachelor's degree from a university recognised in Kenya or its equivalent in engineering, physical sciences, law, finance, environmental studies, economics or energy.

Candidates must also have at least seven years of management experience at a senior level, including at least two years' experience in petroleum and energy.

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A professional qualification and membership of a relevant professional body in good standing are also required.

According to EPRA, a master's degree in engineering, physical sciences, law, finance, economics, environmental studies or energy, or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university, will be an added advantage.

Applicants are required to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications together with copies of relevant certificates through email to EPRA by 5pm on September 9, 2026.

The appointment will be on a three-year contractual term, renewable once for a similar period subject to satisfactory performance and the mandatory retirement age.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to present their original and copies of their application letter, curriculum vitae, certified academic and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and valid clearance certificates from KRA, HELB, EACC, the Credit Reference Bureau and Kenya Police, as required under Chapter Six of the Constitution, during the interview.

Kenya Space Agency vacancies

Meanwhile, the Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has invited qualified Kenyans to apply for 35 job openings across technical and administrative departments. 

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In a notice, KSA said it is seeking experts in satellite communications, , geographic information systems, remote sensing, software engineering, planning, finance, administration, human resources, and other support services.

According to the agency, applicants must submit applications online through its recruitment portal by August 31, 2026, at midnight EAT.

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