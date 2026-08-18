Sakaja reveals what Nairobi residents are dumping in drainage systems

Speaking on the county's flood preparedness measures, Sakaja said drainage clearing teams had encountered what he described as worrying behaviour from some residents.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has raised concern over the dumping of household items in drainage systems, revealing that county teams have found mattresses and blankets blocking drains as the city steps up preparations for possible flooding.

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Sakaja said the discovery was made during ongoing efforts to clear drainage systems across the city, warning residents that preventing flooding cannot be left to the government alone.

Speaking on the county's flood preparedness measures, Sakaja said drainage clearing teams had encountered what he described as worrying behaviour from some residents.

“What we've been finding when we're clearing the drainage in these culverts, unfortunately, it shows really negative behaviour,” Sakaja said.

“In some places, we found even blankets and mattresses that are blocking these drains.”

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The governor said such waste can obstruct the flow of stormwater and worsen flooding, particularly in areas already identified as flood hotspots.

He urged Nairobi residents to take greater responsibility for how they dispose of waste and work with county authorities to keep drainage systems clear.

“We need to know that this is our joint responsibility, not just the government but also our responsibility as citizens to make sure that we do the right thing,” he said.

Sakaja said the Nairobi County Government has secured Sh2.4 billion for drainage interventions and major outflows across the city.

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According to the governor, procurement for the works has already taken place in some areas and is ongoing for other projects.

The county plans to expedite the interventions in locations that have repeatedly experienced flooding.

“We've been able to get resources to sort out drainage in major parts of the city in the roads which are identified,” Sakaja said.

He added that contractors working on the projects would be expected to move quickly because of the need to address known flood-prone areas.

The county is also working with other agencies and resident associations to improve the clearing of drains and removal of solid waste.

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Sakaja called on resident associations to work closely with the county to keep drainage systems clear, saying government interventions would have limited impact if residents continued dumping waste into drains.

The governor also said Nairobi has mapped flood-prone areas and is preparing emergency measures for residents who may need to be evacuated.

An emergency and rescue team is identifying shelters and planning evacuation procedures, while a health and sanitation committee is preparing for possible disease outbreaks and other health risks associated with flooding.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

The county also plans to establish a joint command centre and provide hotline numbers that residents can use to request rescue assistance or obtain information during emergencies.