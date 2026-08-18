Presidential Digital Talent Programme announces ICT internships for 2026/2027 - how to apply

ICT Authority opens Presidential Digital Talent Internships for cohort XI

The ICT Authority has opened applications for the Presidential Digital Talent Internship Programme (PDTP) Cohort XI, targeting recent university graduates seeking practical experience in ICT and related fields.

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The 12-month internship programme will place young Kenyans in both the public and private sectors, with the government initiative aimed at equipping participants with workplace experience, technical and professional skills, industry exposure and professional networks.

According to the call for applications, 400 internship opportunities are available across five areas of specialisation.

The largest allocation, 150 positions, is in Network and Digital Infrastructure, while Software Development and Artificial Intelligence has 100 positions.

A further 50 positions each are available in Information Security, Data Analytics, and Multimedia (Graphic Design) and Digital Marketing.

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PDTP Cohort X interns (Image: ICT Authority)

Eligibility

The programme is open to Kenyan citizens aged between 21 and 29 years who graduated within the last two years, from January 2024, with a First Class or Second-Class Honours, Upper Division, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Applicants awaiting graduation up to December 2026 may also apply, provided they submit a recommendation or reference letter from their university confirming that they are on course to attain the required academic qualification.

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The programme targets recent bachelor's degree graduates in ICT and engineering-related disciplines, including Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Telecommunications.

Applicants are expected to have knowledge in their selected area of specialisation and may be required to demonstrate their technical competencies before the interview stage.

The ICT Authority also requires applicants to be unemployed and to have not previously undertaken a Government of Kenya internship programme.

Successful applicants should be prepared to work on a full-time basis from 8am to 5pm and may be deployed to a ministry, department, agency, corporation or county government within any of Kenya's 47 counties.

The Authority has encouraged female applicants, persons with disabilities and graduates from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) regions to apply.

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How to apply

Applications must be submitted online through the Digitalent portal, together with the required documents.