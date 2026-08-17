New Swift Academy programme opens doors for Nairobi's emerging music talent

The Nairobi edition will bring participants into direct contact with established figures from different areas of the creative industry.

Emerging musicians and music industry professionals in Nairobi have a new opportunity to sharpen their skills, build industry connections and access professional support through the first edition of Swift Academy.

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Applications are now open for the pan-African talent development programme created by Martell and curated by Africa House, with 25 participants set to be selected for the Nairobi edition.

The programme is designed for emerging artists, producers, songwriters and other music industry professionals looking to take their careers to the next level.

Selected participants will take part in practical workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions, networking opportunities and collaborative projects.

They will also receive professional tools tailored to their development needs, direct mentorship from industry experts and a grant.

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The programme will also connect participants with peers and collaborators across four markets, giving Nairobi creatives an opportunity to build networks beyond their immediate circles.

The Nairobi edition will bring participants into direct contact with established figures from different areas of the creative industry.

The mentor line-up includes singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bensoul, singer, songwriter and producer Njerae, filmmaker and creative director Michael Gachiri, music publicist and curator Anyiko Owoko, and music journalist and cultural commentator Joey Akan.

Their involvement is expected to give participants practical insights into music creation, publicity, storytelling, creative direction and navigating the wider music industry.

The experience will not end with the initial programme. Participants will have access to a creative hub for an additional three weeks, allowing them to continue developing their work, apply what they have learnt and collaborate with fellow creatives.

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The programme will culminate in a showcase where participants will present and celebrate their progress.

Applications are free and open to eligible emerging music creatives and professionals based in Nairobi.

Interested applicants can apply through the online application form, with applications closing on August 28, 2026.